After 10 years with Les Bleus, Antoine Griezmann has decided to retire from the France national team. He retires as a World Cup winner, UEFA Nations League champion, and one of the best French players of all time.

With 137 appearances for France, Griezmann is the nation’s third most capped player. He is fourth on the all-time France top goalscorer list with 44 goals.

Time to turn the page on Antoine Griezmann and France

Griezmann announced his decision on social media on Monday, following Atletico Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Real Madrid on Sunday.

“It is with a heart full of memories that I close this chapter of my life. Thank you for this magnificent, tricolor adventure, and see you soon,” Griezmann said.

“Today, with profound emotion, I announce my retirement as a France national team player. After ten incredible years marked by challenges, successes and unforgettable moments, it’s time for me to turn the page and make room for the new generation.

“Wearing this shirt has been an honor and a privilege…I leave the France national team with a sense of pride and gratitude. I had the honor of representing our country, and the chance to experience extraordinary moments, like becoming a world champion.

“I’ll continue to follow Les Bleus with passion. I’m convinced that the future is bright, and I can’t wait to see the next generation shine.”

Griezmann’s last appearance for Les Bleus was in France’s 2-0 win over Belgium in the UEFA Nations League at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on September 9th.

LAFC move incoming?

Griezmann’s decision to retire from international duty comes after a summer full of speculation about whether he was ready to leave European soccer altogether. The Atleti star was reportedly close to joining fellow Frenchmen Hugo Lloris and Olivier Giroud at LAFC in MLS. Now that he’s no longer contending for a spot in the France squad, a move to LAFC or another MLS club next summer seems more likely than not.

The French connection at LAFC isn’t the only reason we’re saying this though. Griezmann has said repeatedly over the years that he is interested in playing in MLS.

In 2023, after his former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami, Griezmann revealed that he watches MLS regularly and would like to join Messi in MLS some day.

“I’ve always said it,” Griezmann said in a LaLiga press conference, “My target is to end up there (in MLS), with everything that I like about American sports, playing in MLS and enjoying myself, being able to win things and be at my best level.”

Last summer while the Griezmann-to-LAFC rumors were at their highest, he posted a cheeky picture to his Instagram of his “hobby room” with packs of MLS trading cards featured front-and-center in the picture.

His former teammate Olivier Giroud was less subtle. When asked about Griezmann, the 38-year-old forward said: “When he’d seen the news that I signed for LAFC, he was a bit jealous. I told him, ‘Don’t worry, we will meet each other hopefully soon.’” He also added, “One day or the other, he will come here.”

Giroud retired from the French national team after Euro 2024. He joined LAFC just months after playing his last match for France. It looks like Griezmann will follow a similar path and will be playing in Los Angeles this time next year.

PHOTOS: IMAGO