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Ousmane Dembele’s future decided as PSG are reportedly near a contract extension for the 2025 Ballon d’Or

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates scoring a goal.
© Lars Baron/Getty ImagesOusmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates scoring a goal.

Ousmane Dembélé has become one of the best players in the world. Going from being a winger to becoming an all-around player, he won the 2025 Ballon d’Or convincingly. However, his future has been full of uncertainty in recent months, with links to Al Hilal and even the Premier League. Seeking to prevent his departure, PSG are reportedly close to reaching an agreement to finalize his contract extension.

Despite being under contract until 2028, Dembélé is looking to improve his contractual conditions with PSG, as winning the 2025 Ballon d’Or changes his status. However, the French side was not willing to reach a salary of €50 million per season, making his departure a strong possibility, reports L’Équipe. As a result, Al Hilal and several Premier League clubs were looking to sign him as a marquee addition.

According to Marc Mechenoua, via Onze Mondial, PSG and Dembélé have reached an agreement for an extension of his contract, agreeing on the main issues. Once Ousmane returns to training, the talks will continue to finish this matter as soon as possible. While details regarding his salary or the duration have not been specified, a noticeable improvement in his conditions is expected so that he can continue to be a central part of the project.

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While Ousmane Dembélé is coming off a season marked by injuries, he remained a difference-maker with PSG. He was the central figure in Luis Enrique’s team during their recent Champions League title, scoring three goals against Bayern Munich and one goal against Arsenal in the final. In addition, he was the team’s top scorer and top assist provider, making his renewal a top priority for the French side.

Dembélé tied the match for Paris Saint-Germain

Dembélé tied the match for Paris Saint-Germain

Ousmane Dembélé’s PSG legacy reaches legendary heights

After a disappointing spell at FC Barcelona, Ousmane Dembélé arrived at Paris Saint-Germain with many doubts surrounding him. However, he has managed to turn the criticism into praise, leading Luis Enrique’s era in great fashion. Not only did he win the 2025 Ballon d’Or, but his statistical impact is undeniable, already recording 103 goal contributions in 135 matches.

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s title rival Al-Hilal reportedly lines up another blockbuster move for Ousmane Dembele, but one obstacle remains

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Cristiano Ronaldo’s title rival Al-Hilal reportedly lines up another blockbuster move for Ousmane Dembele, but one obstacle remains

Luis Enrique has managed to transform Ousmane into an all-around talent, pressing high, recovering balls, and creating play. In addition, he has been the central axis of the best era in the club’s history, winning two consecutive UEFA Champions League titles, adding many domestic titles such as league titles, the UEFA Super Cup, and the Intercontinental Cup.

If he manages to finalize his renewal soon, Ousmane Dembélé could be a clear candidate to become the greatest player in PSG’s history. While there are legends such as Zlatan Ibrahimović, Ronaldinho, George Weah, Kylian Mbappé, and others, the 29-year-old star has left an eternal legacy, full of titles. In addition, he has made collective work the central axis of his game, earning the affection of all the fans.

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