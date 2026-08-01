Hansi Flick pours cold water on Julian Alvarez to Barcelona rumors: ‘I don’t dream’

Hansi Flick downplayed any suggestion that Barcelona are actively chasing Julian Alvarez this summer, addressing the rumors directly after his side’s preseason friendly against Birmingham on Friday.

Asked about the possibility of signing the Argentine, the German coach was blunt: “I focus on the team I have now and the players I have now, I don’t dream,” he said, before adding, “I’m here and what I see is that we have a lot of quality, also with the young players”.

The comments come amid persistent speculation linking Alvarez to Barcelona, driven largely by the club’s genuine interest in the forward following his runner-up finish with Argentina at the 2026 World Cup.

During the tournament, Alvarez himself requested to leave Atletico Madrid, saying “I spoke with the club, and I believe the best thing for everyone is a transfer,” while also revealing the desire to fulfill his childhood dream.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona have shown real intent to explore a move, but the situation runs into a hard wall in Atletico Madrid, who have firmly rejected any suggestion of selling their star striker regardless of the player’s own preferences.

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see also Report: Ferran Torres could unlock a Julian Alvarez move from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona

For now, Barcelona have already completed the arrivals of forwards Karim Adeyemi and Jesse Bisiwu, while the pursuit of the Argentine striker appears to have cooled amid Atletico Madrid’s resistance to letting him go.

Atletico Madrid file a complaint against Barcelona with FIFA

The standoff has escalated well beyond transfer talk. Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Ángel Gil Marín confirmed the club will formally file a complaint with FIFA against Barcelona, accusing them of negotiating with Alvarez while he remains under contract during the protected period, commonly known as “tapping up”.

Spain’s football federation has also opened an extraordinary proceeding against Barcelona and appointed an investigator to look into the alleged approach toward a player tied to Atletico until June 2030.

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The case carries real teeth: under Article 93 of the Disciplinary Code, potential sanctions range from fines to a one-to-two-year suspension for the player himself, with a minimum four-match ban, while Barcelona could face partial or total stadium closures of up to three matches or two months, a points deduction, or a transfer registration ban.