Why isn’t Christian Pulisic isn’t playing for Milan against Inter in 2026 Derby della Madonnina club friendly?

A shadow has been cast over the historic first-ever Derby della Madonnina in the Southern Hemisphere, as American talisman Christian Pulisic is ruled out of the monumental clash against Inter. With Milan crossing oceans to battle its eternal rival under the Australian sun, the glaring absence of their attacking superstar has ignited fierce speculation, completely dominating the narrative ahead of this unprecedented preseason war.

Milan and Inter will meet at Optus Stadium in Perth on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, as both clubs continue preparations for the new Serie A campaign. While the rivalry remains intense despite the friendly setting, the Rossoneri will enter the match without several important players, including Pulisic, as the club carefully manages its squad ahead of the new season.

The match in Perth represents a historic moment because it will be the first time the Derby della Madonnina has been played in Australia. The two sides have previously taken their rivalry outside Italy, but this fixture marks the first meeting between the two clubs on Australian soil.

Milan arrives at the match during a period of transition under new head coach Ruben Amorim. The club finished the 2025-26 Serie A season in fifth place with 70 points, missing out on Champions League qualification despite enjoying a 24-match unbeaten run during the campaign. However, Milan struggled during the final stages of the season, losing seven of its last 13 league matches and allowing fourth place to slip away.

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan competes for the ball with Piotr Zielinski of FC Internazionale

Inter, meanwhile, enters the derby in a stronger position after a successful campaign. The club won the Serie A title with 87 points and lifted the Coppa Italia, giving head coach Cristian Chivu a dream first full season in charge. The Nerazzurri also finished with the league’s best attack, scoring 89 goals, while conceding only 35 times. However, Christian Chivu will also be without several important players as the club manages its squad following the 2026 World Cup.

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The real reason Christian Pulisic is missing against Inter

Pulisic is unavailable for Milan’s clash with Inter because he is recovering from an injury suffered during the United States’ 2026 World Cup campaign. The American winger did not travel with Milan’s squad for the Australian tour and instead remained at Milanello to continue his rehabilitation program.

According to reports from The Athletic, Pulisic suffered the injury during the United States’ Round of 16 defeat against Belgium after attempting a shot and colliding with Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans. Although he initially tried to continue, the pain eventually forced him to leave the match.

Medical examinations later revealed that the 27-year-old star suffered a bone bruise and a microfracture around the tibia-fibula area of his right leg. Earlier reports from Italian media also described the issue as a microfracture to his right fibula.

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Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States reacts after challenged by Youri Tielemans #8 of Belgium

Despite the injury sounding serious, the recovery timeline has provided some optimism. Medical staff believe the problem requires weeks rather than months of recovery, meaning Pulisic could potentially return early in the new Serie A season.

When could Pulisic return to action?

Milan has decided against rushing Pulisic back into action and has created a controlled rehabilitation plan for the winger. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the club’s priority is ensuring that the American fully recovers before increasing his workload.

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Pulisic returned to Milanello after receiving additional time away following the World Cup. He completed medical checks before starting individual training designed to rebuild his fitness levels. “The winger’s return comes with optimism despite the physical setback that ended his tournament,” MilanNews reported, with Milan confident that he can become a key figure again once he is fully fit.

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The decision to keep Pulisic in Italy means he will miss the Australian preseason tour, where Milan will face Inter before also meeting Chelsea and Manchester United in preparation matches. Despite the cautious approach, there is increasing hope that Pulisic will be fit for Milan’s first Serie A match against Torino on August 23.

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