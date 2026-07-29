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Manchester City are reportedly close to signing Ayyoub Bouaddi as Rodri’s potential replacement

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Rodri and Ayyoub Bouaddi.
© Getty ImagesRodri and Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Manchester City are reportedly closing in on a deal for Ayyoub Bouaddi, according to Fabrizio Romano, with negotiations between the club and Lille now described as actively advancing.

The Moroccan midfielder, still just 18 years old, has emerged as one of the standout young talents to come out of the 2026 World Cup, and City appear determined to get a deal over the line.

Bouaddi’s rise has been rapid. He featured in five of Morocco’s six matches at the tournament before the team was eliminated by France in the quarterfinals, and that performance has only intensified interest from Europe’s biggest clubs.

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City are said to have gotten ahead of their fiercest Premier League rival in the race, Arsenal, who previously were viewed as favorites to sign him but have reportedly shifted their attention toward Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes instead.

Ayyoub Bouaddi of Lille in action during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25. (Getty Images)

Ayyoub Bouaddi of Lille in action during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25. (Getty Images)

Whether Bouaddi arrives now or waits until June 2027 hinges largely on what happens with Rodri. According to Romano, if Rodri stays at the Etihad, City could delay Bouaddi’s arrival until next summer; but if Rodri departs for Real Madrid, City may move to complete the deal within the current transfer window instead, bringing the Moroccan in immediately rather than waiting a full year.

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Where things stand with Rodri and Real Madrid

Bouaddi’s timeline at City is reportedly tied directly to what happens with Rodri, which makes the ongoing Real Madrid negotiation the key variable. According to Fabrizio Romano, talks over the Spanish midfielder have advanced, and Florentino Perez has now given the green light for the clubs to negotiate directly.

City, for their part, are said to be in no rush to accept, hoping PSG or Barcelona push the price higher before any deal is finalized. Manchester knows it will be very difficult to hold on to the Spanish midfielder, meaning he could depart either in this transfer window or next year, when his contract expires.

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