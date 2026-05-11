Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
world cup
Comments

Neymar Jr. and Thiago Silva reportedly make Carlo Ancelotti’s preliminary Brazil 2026 World Cup squad

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Brazil stars Neymar Jr. and Thiago Silva.
© Pedro Vilela/Alex Grimm/Getty ImagesBrazil stars Neymar Jr. and Thiago Silva.

Carlo Ancelotti‘s arrival has completely transformed Brazil, restoring them to their status as one of CONMEBOL’s top teams. Not only has he brought balance to the team, but he has also managed to rejuvenate the roster. As a result, Neymar Jr. and Thiago Silva have been left out of the squad, going several games without being called up. However, the head coach has reportedly backtracked, including both players in Brazil’s preliminary 2026 World Cup squad.

According to UOL Esporte, Ancelotti already has his preliminary list of 55 players finalized, including Neymar Jr. and Thiago Silva, who have not played a prominent role since his arrival. With both shining at Santos and FC Porto, respectively, Carlo has decided to open the door to a possible return to the national team for the 2026 World Cup, due to their strong form and numerous injuries.

Despite his inclusion in the preliminary list, neither of the two has a guaranteed place with Brazil. Thiago Silva has numerous players ahead of him, with Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Bremer, and Léo Pereira standing out the most due to their prominence at their clubs and their experience under Carlo Ancelotti. In addition, the 41-year-old defender does not provide the versatility to play as a full-back that the head coach desires so much, raising serious doubts.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Neymar Jr. also faces a very complex challenge, as he has plenty of competition to secure a spot. Endrick, Igor Thiago, and Rayan all seem to be gaining momentum with Brazil, as they are shining both at their clubs and under Carlo Ancelotti. Nevertheless, the vast experience of the 34-year-old star could prove decisive, as he is now excelling as a creative attacking midfielder, elevating his teammates—something that could be key to his return with Brazil.

Neymar of Brazil is consoled by Thiago Silva.

Neymar of Brazil is consoled by Thiago Silva.

When was the last time Neymar Jr. and Thiago Silva played for Brazil?

Neymar Jr. and Thiago Silva managed to shine as Brazil’s leaders over the last 10 years, serving as captains and central figures in the locker room. Nevertheless, both have stopped being key pieces for the national team. On one hand, the 34-year-old winger’s last appearance came on October 18, 2023, in the 2–0 defeat against Venezuela. On the other hand, the 41-year-old defender’s last appearance came on December 9, 2022, in the defeat against Croatia at the 2022 World Cup.

Advertisement
Neymar receives major World Cup boost as Messi, Ronaldinho urge Brazil call-up

see also

Neymar receives major World Cup boost as Messi, Ronaldinho urge Brazil call-up

Brazil’s reported full preliminary squad 2026 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool-ENG), Ederson (Fenerbahçe-TUR), Bento (Al-Nassr-SAU), Hugo Souza (Corinthians), John (Nottingham Forest-ENG), Carlos Miguel (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Marquinhos (PSG-FRA), Thiago Silva (Porto), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal-ENG), Bremer (Juventus-ITA), Léo Pereira (Flamengo), Ibañez (Al-Ahli-SAU), Alexsandro (Lille-FRA), Fabrício Bruno (Cruzeiro), Beraldo (PSG-FRA), Vitor Reis (Girona-ESP), Murillo (Nottingham Forest-ENG)

Right Backs:, Wesley (Roma-ITA), Danilo (Flamengo), Paulo Henrique (Vasco), Vitinho (Botafogo)
Left Backs: Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit-RUS), Luciano Juba (Bahia), Caio Henrique (Monaco-FRA), Kaiki (Cruzeiro), Carlos Augusto (Inter de Milão-ITA)

Advertisement

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United-ENG), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle-ENG), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad-SAU), Andrey Santos (Chelsea-ENG), Danilo (Botafogo), Lucas Paquetá (Flamengo), Gabriel Sara (Galatasaray-TUR), João Gomes (Wolverhampton-ENG), Andreas Pereira (Palmeiras), Joelinton (Newcastle-ENG), Gerson (Cruzeiro), Matheus Pereira (Cruzeiro)

Forwards: Vini Jr. (Real Madrid-ESP), Raphinha (Barcelona-ESP), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United-ENG), Luiz Henrique (Zenit-RUS), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal-ENG), João Pedro (Chelsea-ENG), Estêvão (Chelsea-ENG), Neymar (Santos), Endrick (Lyon-FRA), Rayan (Bournemouth-ENG), Antony (Real Bétis-ESP), Igor Thiago (Brentford-ENG), Pedro (Flamengo), Richarlison (Tottenham-ENG), Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest-ENG), Kaio Jorge (Cruzeiro)

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Carlo Ancelotti keeps Neymar’s hope alive with preliminary Brazil decision: Does it mean Santos’ star will make final cut, and when will 26-man squad be announced?

Carlo Ancelotti keeps Neymar’s hope alive with preliminary Brazil decision: Does it mean Santos’ star will make final cut, and when will 26-man squad be announced?

Neymar’s inclusion has revived hopes that one of the nation’s greatest players could appear at another World Cup, although questions still remain about whether the Santos attacker will survive the final selection process.

Carlo Ancelotti’s son Davide on Brazil’s World Cup challenges: ‘Not an easy job’

Carlo Ancelotti’s son Davide on Brazil’s World Cup challenges: ‘Not an easy job’

Davide Ancelotti, an assistant to his father Carlo with the Brazil national team, discussed expectations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

2026 World Cup: Ancelotti reportedly receives green light on Matheus Cunha rest plan after Brazil and Man United agreement

2026 World Cup: Ancelotti reportedly receives green light on Matheus Cunha rest plan after Brazil and Man United agreement

With the 2026 World Cup just around the corner, Carlo Ancelotti has received a piece of good news as Brazil and Manchester United reach an agreement to limit Matheus Cunha's participation in the remainder of the season.

Casemiro backs Neymar to accept reduced role if included by Carlo Ancelotti for 2026 World Cup Brazil squad

Casemiro backs Neymar to accept reduced role if included by Carlo Ancelotti for 2026 World Cup Brazil squad

Casemiro backed the idea of Neymar joining Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup, suggesting the star would be willing to accept a limited role.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo