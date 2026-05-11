Neymar Jr. and Thiago Silva reportedly make Carlo Ancelotti’s preliminary Brazil 2026 World Cup squad

Carlo Ancelotti‘s arrival has completely transformed Brazil, restoring them to their status as one of CONMEBOL’s top teams. Not only has he brought balance to the team, but he has also managed to rejuvenate the roster. As a result, Neymar Jr. and Thiago Silva have been left out of the squad, going several games without being called up. However, the head coach has reportedly backtracked, including both players in Brazil’s preliminary 2026 World Cup squad.

According to UOL Esporte, Ancelotti already has his preliminary list of 55 players finalized, including Neymar Jr. and Thiago Silva, who have not played a prominent role since his arrival. With both shining at Santos and FC Porto, respectively, Carlo has decided to open the door to a possible return to the national team for the 2026 World Cup, due to their strong form and numerous injuries.

Despite his inclusion in the preliminary list, neither of the two has a guaranteed place with Brazil. Thiago Silva has numerous players ahead of him, with Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães, Bremer, and Léo Pereira standing out the most due to their prominence at their clubs and their experience under Carlo Ancelotti. In addition, the 41-year-old defender does not provide the versatility to play as a full-back that the head coach desires so much, raising serious doubts.

Neymar Jr. also faces a very complex challenge, as he has plenty of competition to secure a spot. Endrick, Igor Thiago, and Rayan all seem to be gaining momentum with Brazil, as they are shining both at their clubs and under Carlo Ancelotti. Nevertheless, the vast experience of the 34-year-old star could prove decisive, as he is now excelling as a creative attacking midfielder, elevating his teammates—something that could be key to his return with Brazil.

Neymar of Brazil is consoled by Thiago Silva.

When was the last time Neymar Jr. and Thiago Silva played for Brazil?

Neymar Jr. and Thiago Silva managed to shine as Brazil’s leaders over the last 10 years, serving as captains and central figures in the locker room. Nevertheless, both have stopped being key pieces for the national team. On one hand, the 34-year-old winger’s last appearance came on October 18, 2023, in the 2–0 defeat against Venezuela. On the other hand, the 41-year-old defender’s last appearance came on December 9, 2022, in the defeat against Croatia at the 2022 World Cup.

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Brazil’s reported full preliminary squad 2026 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool-ENG), Ederson (Fenerbahçe-TUR), Bento (Al-Nassr-SAU), Hugo Souza (Corinthians), John (Nottingham Forest-ENG), Carlos Miguel (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Marquinhos (PSG-FRA), Thiago Silva (Porto), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal-ENG), Bremer (Juventus-ITA), Léo Pereira (Flamengo), Ibañez (Al-Ahli-SAU), Alexsandro (Lille-FRA), Fabrício Bruno (Cruzeiro), Beraldo (PSG-FRA), Vitor Reis (Girona-ESP), Murillo (Nottingham Forest-ENG)

Right Backs:, Wesley (Roma-ITA), Danilo (Flamengo), Paulo Henrique (Vasco), Vitinho (Botafogo)

Left Backs: Alex Sandro (Flamengo), Douglas Santos (Zenit-RUS), Luciano Juba (Bahia), Caio Henrique (Monaco-FRA), Kaiki (Cruzeiro), Carlos Augusto (Inter de Milão-ITA)

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Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United-ENG), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle-ENG), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad-SAU), Andrey Santos (Chelsea-ENG), Danilo (Botafogo), Lucas Paquetá (Flamengo), Gabriel Sara (Galatasaray-TUR), João Gomes (Wolverhampton-ENG), Andreas Pereira (Palmeiras), Joelinton (Newcastle-ENG), Gerson (Cruzeiro), Matheus Pereira (Cruzeiro)

Forwards: Vini Jr. (Real Madrid-ESP), Raphinha (Barcelona-ESP), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United-ENG), Luiz Henrique (Zenit-RUS), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal-ENG), João Pedro (Chelsea-ENG), Estêvão (Chelsea-ENG), Neymar (Santos), Endrick (Lyon-FRA), Rayan (Bournemouth-ENG), Antony (Real Bétis-ESP), Igor Thiago (Brentford-ENG), Pedro (Flamengo), Richarlison (Tottenham-ENG), Igor Jesus (Nottingham Forest-ENG), Kaio Jorge (Cruzeiro)