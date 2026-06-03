Lamine Yamal won’t feature in Spain friendlies and might miss 2026 World Cup opener as well

Spain are scheduled to play the first of their two pre-World Cup warm-up matches on Thursday, June 4, against Iraq. Manager Luis de la Fuente will be forced to navigate the fixture without star forward Lamine Yamal due to an ongoing injury. While the manager remains positive regarding the player’s status for Spain’s opening match in North America, there is still a tangible chance he could be sidelined.

The Barcelona star suffered a torn biceps femoris in his left hamstring in late April, bringing an early end to his club season. Yamal recently admitted that he initially feared the injury would cost him his spot at the tournament before de la Fuente officially included him in the final 26-man roster.

While Yamal’s rehabilitation process remains ongoing and entering in the final stages, his status for Spain‘s Group H opener against Cape Verde on June 15 can’t be confirmed.

“It is certain that he is not going to play,” de la Fuente stated during a press conference when asked about the upcoming friendly against Iraq. “The plan is to follow our scheduled timeline, which gives us confidence that he will be ready for June 15. There is still time left, and we will see how he progresses. We might have to pause his workload at some point—I don’t know, I’m just speculating”.

Tweet placeholder

The Spanish manager noted that if Yamal’s rehabilitation continues at a normal rate, he should be fit enough to be part of the matchday squad for the World Cup opener, though he refused to confirm his presence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lamine Yamal to wear No. 19 for World Cup debut just like Lionel Messi: Who gets Spain’s No. 10?

“It doesn’t guarantee he will play,” de la Fuente concluded. “We will see. He might play a few minutes, or he might just complete a training session to build up his physical load so he can be ready for the second match against Saudi Arabia. We will evaluate it moment by moment“.

Nico Williams and Mikel Merino ruled out too

Compounding Spain’s short-term selection issues, Nico Williams and Mikel Merino have also been ruled out for the friendly against Iraq. The Athletic Club forward is managing a muscle injury that forced him to miss the final three matches of the domestic season, while the Arsenal midfielder only recently returned to action following foot surgery, playing limited minutes in the Premier League finale.

While the long-term outlook remains highly positive for both players, de la Fuente is unwilling to take unnecessary risks. He confirmed they will sit out alongside Yamal to prioritize their full recoveries, though he remains confident all three will be medically cleared before facing Cape Verde.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I believe Lamine, Nico Williams, and Mikel Merino will all be available for the first match,” de la Fuente assured. “I am certain they will be fine. That doesn’t mean we think they have to play right away—we might wait a little longer. But in terms of physical condition, they will be ready”.