Rodrygo Goes and Eduardo Camavinga reportedly headline Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid six-men transfer exit list

Real Madrid CF have decided to transform their sporting project after two consecutive seasons without winning any trophies. With the departure of Álvaro Arbeloa already confirmed, José Mourinho is expected to become the new head coach for the coming seasons. Seeking to establish a winning project, Rodrygo Goes and Eduardo Camavinga reportedly lead the list of six players to be transferred in the summer of 2026.

According to Ramón Álvarez de Mon, a journalist well known within the Real Madrid CF sphere, via YouTube, José Mourinho has decided to draw up a list of six players he does not plan to count on: Raúl Asencio, Fran García, Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga, Franco Mastantuono, and Rodrygo Goes. Although most of them have failed to shine, they may not face difficulties being transferred during the summer of 2026, while some could instead leave on loan.

After having been regular starters under Carlo Ancelotti, the inclusion of Camavinga and Rodrygo on the transfer list comes as quite a surprise. However, both players stopped shining a few seasons ago, and the abundance of similar profiles makes a transfer a strong possibility. While the Frenchman has a market in Ligue 1 and the Premier League, the Brazilian star could be more difficult to transfer as he is only just returning from a serious injury.

Unlike the other players, Franco Mastantuono may not leave Real Madrid on a permanent basis. After paying €45 million to River Plate in August 2025, the front office still has significant faith in his potential. For this reason, he would reportedly leave on loan, seeking regular playing time and an improvement in his physical condition. Nevertheless, he still appears to have a future at the club, returning in the same way numerous stars have done before him.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of SL Benfica reacts as he speaks to the media.

Report: Jose Mourinho to receive four major Real Madrid signings

Real Madrid appear determined not only to sell several stars, but also to strengthen their squad. Following the expected departures alongside those of David Alaba and Dani Carvajal, José Mourinho will reportedly have four world-class reinforcements for the 2026–27 season. However, none of the potential signings would be in attack, with the focus instead placed on midfield and defense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Report: Vinicius Jr’s Real Madrid renewal linked to performances at the 2026 World Cup

If Florentino Pérez wins the club’s elections once again, Denzel Dumfries and Ibrahima Konaté would be marquee signings. In addition, Nico Paz will return from Como 1907 after emerging as one of the best midfielders in the world. Alongside that, Mourinho has requested the signing of Riccardo Calafiori from Arsenal, who would become his starting left-back ahead of Álvaro Carreras, reports Ramón Álvarez de Mon.

With these possible changes to the squad, Real Madrid would aim to become the most competitive team in Spain once again, challenging for both the UEFA Champions League and La Liga titles. However, Mourinho would face the difficult task of giving the team a clear identity and restoring its competitiveness. In addition, the transfers of several stars could slow down the arrival of some expected signings, as space in the squad must first be created.