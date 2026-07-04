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Is Kylian Mbappe playing? Paraguay vs France confirmed lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Kylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrating.
© Dan Mullan/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe #10 of France celebrating.

Kylian Mbappe remains one of the biggest attractions at the 2026 World Cup, and all eyes are on France ahead of its Round of 16 clash with Paraguay. Supporters are eagerly waiting for the official team news, wondering whether the captain will feature as Les Bleus chase another step toward World Cup glory. With a quarterfinal place on the line, the answer could shape one of the tournament’s most anticipated knockout matches.

France arrives in Philadelphia as one of the favorites to lift the trophy, while Paraguay continues its remarkable underdog journey after stunning Germany in the previous round. Both national teams have already produced memorable moments, setting up a fascinating battle between European firepower and South American resilience.

Les Blues have looked outstanding throughout the tournament, winning all four matches and scoring 13 goals on the way to the knockout stage. Didier Deschamps’ side dispatched Sweden 3-0 in the Round of 32 thanks to a brilliant attacking display led by Mbappe and Michael Olise.

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The Real Madrid superstar scored twice against Sweden, while Bradley Barcola also found the net after another creative performance from Olise. Those goals moved the Real Madrid forward level with Lionel Messi on six goals in the race for the tournament’s Golden Boot, while bringing his overall World Cup tally to 18 career goals.

The French are aiming to reach a third consecutive World Cup final, something achieved previously only by West Germany and Brazil. Paraguay, meanwhile, hopes its disciplined defending and counterattacking style can frustrate another European heavyweight.

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RankPlayerCountryGoalsAssists
1.Lionel MessiArgentina70
2.Kylian MbappeFrance62
3.Erling HaalandNorway50
=Harry KaneEngland50

Will Kylian Mbappe play?

The biggest question surrounding the match has now become much clearer. Kylian Mbappe will start and captain France against Paraguay, leading the line in Deschamps’ preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.

Mbappé has scored four goals

Mbappé has scored four goals

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With no reported injury or suspension concerns affecting France, the manager is keeping faith with the core group that has dominated the competition. Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, and Bradley Barcola will support Mbappe, giving France one of the tournament’s most dangerous attacking units.

Paraguay vs France: Confirmed lineups

France confirmed XI (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Digne, Saliba, Upamecano, Koundé; Rabiot, Koné; Barcola, Olise, Dembélé; Mbappé.

Paraguay confirmed XI (5-4-1): Gill; Alonso, Alderete, G. Gomez, Velasquez, Caceres; Galarza, Cubas, D. Gomez, Almiron; Enciso.

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