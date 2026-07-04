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Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo: Mohamed Salah reveals who he’d choose for his World Cup ‘last dance’

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 2026 World Cup carries a different flavor from previous editions, given it’s likely the last tournament for both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who, given their age, are unlikely to make it to the next edition.

But it will also mark the closing chapter for other international stars, and Mohamed Salah has made his pick clear when it comes to the “last dance” for one of the sport’s most iconic generations of players.

After getting past Australia in the Round of 32, Salah was asked directly which player he’d choose for this shared farewell moment, out of names like Messi, Ronaldo, Harry Kane, and Neymar. Without giving himself time to doubt, the Egyptian captain was quick to name the Argentine star as his one and only answer.

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The question itself didn’t specify whether he meant sharing the tournament as an opponent or in some other sense, simply framing it as a “last dance” the two would experience together. Still, Salah’s answer made it clear he wants to share his final World Cup experience alongside Messi

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Egypt looking to make the tournament’s biggest upset

Now, Salah will get his wish sooner than expected, facing off against Messi’s Argentina in the Round of 16 on July 7 at Atlanta Stadium, looking to pull off the tournament’s biggest upset yet.

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Lionel Messi remains atop the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot standings after the Round of 32

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Lionel Messi remains atop the 2026 World Cup Golden Boot standings after the Round of 32

It’s far from unthinkable, especially after watching Cape Verde push Argentina all the way to extra time before falling 3-2 in a match that had the champions sweating until the final whistle.

Salah reunites with Messi as an opponent

This will mark just the third time Messi and Salah have faced each other and the first at international level. Their two previous meetings both came in the UEFA Champions League while representing their former clubs.

A 1-1 draw between Salah’s Roma and Messi’s Barcelona in the 2015-16 group stage, and a 2019 semifinal first leg at Camp Nou, where Messi scored a brace in a 3-0 Barcelona win over Salah’s Liverpool.

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Now, for the first time, they’ll go head-to-head wearing their national colors rather than club jerseys, with a place in the World Cup quarterfinals on the line.

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