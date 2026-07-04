Who, when and where will Morocco play in the 2026 World Cup Quarterfinals?

The first team to reach the 2026 World Cup quarterfinals has been confirmed as Morocco beat Canada 3-0 in a match that was far from easy. While their opponent is still to be decided, it will be the winner of the match between Paraguay and France.

Morocco’s next match is scheduled for Thursday, July 9, when they will try to equal their best-ever World Cup performance by reaching the semifinals, while also aiming to go one step further and qualify for the final.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. With a capacity of 64,146 spectators, the venue is expected to provide the stage for either a rematch or another great opportunity to make history.

Morocco’s campaign

Morocco were drawn into Group C alongside Brazil, Scotland and Haiti. Despite facing one of the tournament favorites, they secured the second place to reach the knockout stage.

Ismael Saibari has been very important for Morocco (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Their campaign began with an impressive 1-1 draw against Brazil before they defeated Scotland 1-0 in the second match. Qualification was then secured with a convincing 4-2 victory over Haiti to finish second in the group.

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In the Round of 16, Morocco earned a 3-0 victory over Canada to reach the quarterfinals thanks to a brace from Azzedine Ounahi, who was the hero of a match that saw his team struggle for long periods.

The next rival

Morocco will face the winner of the match between Paraguay and France in the quarterfinals. Paraguay finished third in Group D behind the USMNT and Australia but surprised everyone by eliminating Germany in a penalty shootout, while France have won all four of their matches in the tournament.