How long is the 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime show?

The 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will make history in more ways than one. Alongside the battle for soccer’s biggest prize, the championship match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will introduce the first-ever halftime show in World Cup final history, adding a Super Bowl-style spectacle to the sport’s biggest stage.

With millions of viewers expected to tune in across the globe, FIFA has finalized plans for an entertainment event featuring some of the world’s biggest music stars while also addressing concerns about how long players will remain off the pitch before the second half begins.

The 2026 tournament is already historic as the first World Cup featuring 48 teams and the first hosted by three countries. Now it will also become the first FIFA World Cup final to feature a halftime show, something traditionally associated with the NFL’s Super Bowl rather than international soccer.

Earlier reports had suggested FIFA was considering extending halftime to 25 or even 30 minutes to accommodate the elaborate production. Those rumors gained traction because the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final, also staged at MetLife Stadium, featured an extended halftime that lasted around 24 minutes due to a large-scale concert.

FIFA confirms halftime interval

After weeks of speculation suggesting the halftime break could stretch close to 30 minutes, FIFA has reportedly settled on a much shorter interval. According to multiple reports, including Marca and Reuters, the halftime break will last 17 minutes, only two minutes longer than the traditional 15-minute interval.

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FIFA has also informed both the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) that the World Cup final interval has been limited to 17 minutes, significantly reducing concerns about disrupting the flow of the match. The schedule has been carefully planned:

11 minutes for the musical performances

for the musical performances Six minutes for stage installation, dismantling, and pitch maintenance

The performance itself is expected to begin shortly after the first half concludes, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. Depending on stoppage time, the halftime show should start at approximately 3:50 p.m. ET.

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Shakira performs a song during the kick-off celebration concert for the 2010 FIFA World Cup

Why the halftime show has sparked debate

The introduction of halftime entertainment has divided opinion throughout the soccer world. Under the International Football Association Board (IFAB) Laws of the Game, halftime should not exceed 15 minutes, largely because longer breaks can affect player conditioning and increase injury risk after prolonged inactivity.

Reuters reported that FIFA’s own tournament regulations simply state that players are entitled to a 15-minute interval, while the IFAB wording specifies the break should “not exceed 15 minutes.”

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FIFA has not publicly detailed how the additional two minutes align with those regulations, although organizers appear confident the schedule will minimize disruption to the players while allowing the production to proceed.