Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
final
Comments

How long is the 2026 FIFA World Cup final halftime show?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
A general view of MetLife Stadium
© Getty ImagesA general view of MetLife Stadium

The 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will make history in more ways than one. Alongside the battle for soccer’s biggest prize, the championship match at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will introduce the first-ever halftime show in World Cup final history, adding a Super Bowl-style spectacle to the sport’s biggest stage.

With millions of viewers expected to tune in across the globe, FIFA has finalized plans for an entertainment event featuring some of the world’s biggest music stars while also addressing concerns about how long players will remain off the pitch before the second half begins.

The 2026 tournament is already historic as the first World Cup featuring 48 teams and the first hosted by three countries. Now it will also become the first FIFA World Cup final to feature a halftime show, something traditionally associated with the NFL’s Super Bowl rather than international soccer.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Earlier reports had suggested FIFA was considering extending halftime to 25 or even 30 minutes to accommodate the elaborate production. Those rumors gained traction because the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final, also staged at MetLife Stadium, featured an extended halftime that lasted around 24 minutes due to a large-scale concert.

FIFA confirms halftime interval

After weeks of speculation suggesting the halftime break could stretch close to 30 minutes, FIFA has reportedly settled on a much shorter interval. According to multiple reports, including Marca and Reuters, the halftime break will last 17 minutes, only two minutes longer than the traditional 15-minute interval.

Advertisement

FIFA has also informed both the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) and the Argentine Football Association (AFA) that the World Cup final interval has been limited to 17 minutes, significantly reducing concerns about disrupting the flow of the match. The schedule has been carefully planned:

  • 11 minutes for the musical performances
  • Six minutes for stage installation, dismantling, and pitch maintenance

The performance itself is expected to begin shortly after the first half concludes, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. Depending on stoppage time, the halftime show should start at approximately 3:50 p.m. ET.

Advertisement
shakira world cup

Shakira performs a song during the kick-off celebration concert for the 2010 FIFA World Cup

Why the halftime show has sparked debate

The introduction of halftime entertainment has divided opinion throughout the soccer world. Under the International Football Association Board (IFAB) Laws of the Game, halftime should not exceed 15 minutes, largely because longer breaks can affect player conditioning and increase injury risk after prolonged inactivity.

Reuters reported that FIFA’s own tournament regulations simply state that players are entitled to a 15-minute interval, while the IFAB wording specifies the break should “not exceed 15 minutes.”

Advertisement

FIFA has not publicly detailed how the additional two minutes align with those regulations, although organizers appear confident the schedule will minimize disruption to the players while allowing the production to proceed.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
What is Argentina’s current FIFA ranking ahead of the 2026 World Cup final vs Spain?

What is Argentina’s current FIFA ranking ahead of the 2026 World Cup final vs Spain?

Despite surrounding doubts their candidacy, Argentina came from behind against England to reach their second consecutive World Cup final. Following that result, they have regained a privileged position in the FIFA Men's World Ranking ahead of their clash with Spain.

Who’s performing at the Spain vs Argentina 2026 World Cup final halftime show?

Who’s performing at the Spain vs Argentina 2026 World Cup final halftime show?

While the battle for soccer's greatest prize will dominate headlines, fans are also eagerly waiting to discover which global superstars will take center stage during the tournament's groundbreaking halftime show.

What is Spain’s current FIFA ranking ahead of the 2026 World Cup final vs Argentina?

What is Spain’s current FIFA ranking ahead of the 2026 World Cup final vs Argentina?

Spain have managed to remain one of the best national teams in the world. Their defensive consistency and attacking strength have taken them to the 2026 World Cup final, where they will face Argentina. As a result, they arrive in a privileged position in the FIFA Men's World Ranking.

2026 World Cup medals explained: Materials, value, and what winners receive

2026 World Cup medals explained: Materials, value, and what winners receive

The ceremony includes the awarding of medals, with the 2026 World Cup continuing the tradition of recognizing the teams that finish on the podium.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo