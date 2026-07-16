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Lionel Messi reveals he prepared ‘for this World Cup for almost a year’ while detailing the sacrifice behind his run

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2026.
© Richard Pelham/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Argentina and England produced one of the most exciting matches of the 2026 World Cup. While Anthony Gordon scored the opening goal, they gradually lost control of the game, giving away the ball to Scaloni’s team. Lionel Messi was once again crucial, leading his national team’s creative play with two assists. After the match, the 39-year-old star revealed that he had been preparing for the tournament for almost a year.

“I didn’t make my decision until the last year, and I was constantly talking with Scaloni. I did everything I could to arrive in the best possible condition. I started preparing a full year in advance, and I was training constantly. I even spent December in Argentina, training in the morning and evening. I knew I would give everything I had to arrive in the best possible readiness, and to be able to enjoy the World Cup,” Messi said in the post-game interview.

Despite already being 39 years old, Lionel Messi has played 712 minutes across the seven matches he has featured in, starting six of them. He has been the team’s main protagonist, scoring eight goals and providing four assists. As a result, he is the most productive player at the 2026 World Cup, once again competing to be named the tournament’s MVP.

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Lionel Messi has shown that he is in excellent physical condition, having played the full 90 minutes in most matches and even 120 minutes when required. In addition, head coach Lionel Scaloni has built a team that plays for and around the 39-year-old star, allowing him to conserve energy. As a result, they ensure that he remains decisive in the build-up play.

messi argentina world cup

Lionel Messi #10 of Argentina applauds fans

Lionel Messi is rewriting World Cup history with Argentina

Lionel Messi is not only the best player at the 2026 World Cup, but he is also rewriting records in the tournament. Throughout his career, he has played in six editions of the competition, leaving his legacy in several aspects. After surpassing Kylian Mbappé and Miroslav Klose, he remains the World Cup’s all-time leading goalscorer. However, the 39-year-old star’s legacy does not end there.

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Lionel Messi reaches 12 goal contributions in a single World Cup, surpasses Kylian Mbappé and chases Just Fontaine’s legendary record

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Lionel Messi reaches 12 goal contributions in a single World Cup, surpasses Kylian Mbappé and chases Just Fontaine’s legendary record

After recording four assists in the current edition, Messi has accumulated 12 assists, making him the undisputed leader in the all-time ranking. Ten of those 12 assists have come in the knockout stages. In addition, Lionel equals Pelé as the only player to register four assists in a single tournament. On top of that, he draws level with Cafu as the player with the most World Cup final appearances, with three.

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