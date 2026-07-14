Why isn’t Manu Kone starting for France against Spain at the 2026 World Cup?

France face Spain in the semifinals of the 2026 World Cup at Dallas Stadium, and manager Didier Deschamps opted to leave Manu Kone out of his starting eleven.

For this crucial match, France have Aurelien Tchouameni back from a muscle injury, and Deschamps has named him in the starting midfield alongside Adrien Rabiot.

It’s a tactical decision, as Tchouameni is fully recovered and viewed by Deschamps as the player who gives France’s midfield more balance, pushing Kone back to the bench as depth.

Tchouameni’s return ends Kone’s run as a starter

Tchouameni’s absence traces back to a muscle injury he picked up in training shortly after France’s Round of 32 win over Sweden. The issue, affecting his left adductor, ruled him out of the team’s next two knockout matches: a 1-0 win over Paraguay in the Round of 16 and a 2-0 victory over Morocco in the quarterfinals.

Aurelien Tchouameni #8 of France lying on the floor after a foul against Sweden. (Getty Images)

In his place, Kone stepped into the starting lineup for both of those matches, helping France keep a clean sheet in each and playing a part in the team’s run to the last four without their usual midfield anchor.

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With Tchouameni now declared fit and Deschamps eager to restore the balance he provides against a possession-heavy Spain side, Kone reverts to a squad option, leaving him without a start for the first time since the Round of 16.