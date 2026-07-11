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Norway’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with England

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Erling Haaland of Norway.
© Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Norway.

The 2026 World Cup quarterfinals continue at Miami Stadium, where Norway take on England in a matchup that pits one of the tournament’s biggest overachievers against one of its most consistent heavyweights.

Norway entered the tournament ranked just 31st in the FIFA World Rankings, but their run through the knockout rounds has pushed their live position up to 19th, with 1,651.29 points ahead of the quarterfinal clash.

After getting through Group I — one of the toughest in the draw alongside France and Senegal — Norway beat Ivory Coast 2-1 in the Round of 32 before producing the biggest result of their tournament, eliminating Brazil in the Round of 16 behind a brace from Erling Haaland.

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England, meanwhile, sit comfortably inside the top five at 4th in the world, with 1,871.39 points, trailing Argentina, Spain and France among the teams still alive in the tournament.

Erling Haaland celebrates a goal for Norway vs Brazil. (Getty Images)

Erling Haaland celebrates a goal for Norway vs Brazil. (Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel’s men won Group L without much difficulty, ground out a 2-1 comeback win over DR Congo in the Round of 32 thanks to a Harry Kane brace, and followed it up with a 3-2 win over Mexico at Estadio Azteca to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals.

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Are Erling Haaland and Harry Kane playing? Norway vs England projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

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Are Erling Haaland and Harry Kane playing? Norway vs England projected lineups for the 2026 World Cup game

Norway and England’s head-to-head record

Despite their long shared soccer history, Norway and England have never met at a World Cup before, making Saturday’s quarterfinal a first in the competition’s history. Across their 12 previous meetings — all friendlies or qualifiers — England hold a clear edge with seven wins, two losses, and three draws.

The Three Lions won the first five encounters comfortably, including a 6-0 rout in their first-ever meeting back in 1937, though Norway has pulled off a couple of famous upsets along the way, most notably a 2-1 win in Oslo in 1981. The two sides last met in a 2014 friendly, which England won 1-0 on a Wayne Rooney penalty.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
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