Cristiano Ronaldo’s AFC Champions League Two final hopes take huge hit as Al-Nassr loses Marcelo Brozovic, Kingsley Coman, and three other key players for Gamba Osaka clash

Cristiano Ronaldo’s dream of finally lifting a major trophy with Al-Nassr has suddenly become far more complicated. Ahead of the AFC Champions League Two final against Gamba Osaka, the Saudi club has been rocked by a wave of absences, including Marcelo Brozovic, Kingsley Coman, and several other key first-team stars.

The timing could hardly be worse for Jorge Jesus and his squad. Al-Nassr is preparing for one of the biggest nights in the club’s recent history, while Gamba Osaka arrives in Riyadh sensing an opportunity to take advantage of the uncertainty surrounding the home side.

The AFC Champions League Two final represents far more than another cup match for Al-Nassr. The club has not won a major continental title since the late 1990s, and Ronaldo now stands just one game away from adding another international trophy to his legendary career.

The pressure around the match has intensified after Al-Nassr’s dramatic Saudi Pro League draw against Al-Hilal earlier in the week. Ronaldo and his teammates were seconds away from celebrating a potentially decisive victory before a late goalkeeping error changed the entire mood around the club.

Despite that setback, the Riyadh outfit still remains in a strong position domestically. However, attention has now shifted completely toward Saturday’s continental showdown at Al Awwal Park.

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Injury crisis hits Ronaldo and Jorge Jesus

What initially appeared to be minor concerns quickly turned into a major selection headache for Jorge Jesus. Reports from Saudi Arabia confirmed that Marcelo Brozovic, Kingsley Coman, Angelo Gabriel, Nawaf Al-Aqidi, and Abdulelah Al-Amri are all expected to miss the final due to injury problems.

The injuries reportedly stem largely from the physically demanding Riyadh derby against Al-Hilal. Several players suffered muscle issues during the intense contest, forcing Al-Nassr’s medical staff into emergency recovery mode before the final.

According to the Saudi newspaper Arriyadiyah, Marcelo Brozovic, Kingsley Coman, and Abdulelah Al Amri underwent MRI scans to determine the severity of their injuries. The report added that Portuguese club doctor Carlos Miguel ruled out the trio, along with Angelo Gabriel and goalkeeper Nawaf Al Aqidi, because of the severity of their muscle injuries.

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That news has delivered a huge blow to Al-Nassr’s preparations. Brozovic has been one of the midfield leaders throughout the campaign, while Coman’s pace and creativity played a massive role during the knockout rounds.

Among the missing names, the Frenchman’s absence may hurt the most emotionally for Al-Nassr supporters. The French winger was sensational in the semi-final victory over the Qatari team Al-Ahli SC, producing a stunning hat-trick that pushed the Saudi side into the final. Without him, much more responsibility now falls on Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Joao Felix, and the remaining attacking options.

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Kingsley Coman of team Al-Nassr FC during a game.

Jorge Jesus searching for solutions

The injury crisis has forced Jorge Jesus into difficult decisions only days before the final. Arriyadiyah also suggests that the Portuguese manager is now considering rotating heavily and relying on younger or less experienced players to protect the remaining stars from further physical problems.

The report stated that Jorge Jesus is worried about fatigue, possible extra time, and the short turnaround before the final Saudi Pro League fixture against Damac. Several reserve players have reportedly been prepared to start if needed, including Hayder Abdulkareem, Abdullah Al Hamdan, Ali Al Hassan, Sultan Al Ghannam, Saad Al Nasser, and Abdulrahman Ghareeb.

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Abdullah Al-Hamdan of Al Nassr celebrating.

Even so, Al-Nassr supporters remain hopeful that Ronaldo can inspire one more unforgettable night. The atmosphere inside Al Awwal Park is expected to be electric as the club chases a continental crown that has eluded it for nearly three decades.