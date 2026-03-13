Carlo Ancelotti watches closely as Neymar responds to injury concerns amid 2026 FIFA World Cup spot battle with Brazil

Neymar‘s physical condition has once again become a major talking point in Brazilian soccer. After the star forward was absent from Santos’ recent match against Mirassol, speculation quickly spread about whether the Brazilian icon had suffered another injury at a crucial moment in his battle for a 2026 FIFA World Cup spot in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad.

The situation drew widespread attention not only because of Neymar’s importance to Santos, but also because Carlo Ancelotti, head coach of Brazil, was present at the stadium hoping to evaluate the forward ahead of upcoming international fixtures. As rumors intensified, both the club’s coaching staff and Neymar himself moved quickly to address the growing debate surrounding his fitness and absence.

Concerns about Neymar’s health emerged after Santos drew 2-2 against Mirassol in a league match in which the Brazilian star was notably missing from the squad. Given his recent injury history and a lengthy rehabilitation period over the past two years, many fans and analysts immediately feared the worst.

The timing of the absence added to the intrigue. The Brazilian national team was preparing for a crucial international window, with Ancelotti closely monitoring players who could feature in upcoming friendlies.

Neymar of Santos reacts during the Brasileirao 2025.

What did Neymar say?

As speculation continued to swirl online, the 34-year-old decided to address the rumors directly on social media. His message was both candid and emotional, reflecting the frustration he feels with constant scrutiny about his physical condition. “Since many people are creating theories about what is happening to me: nothing is happening,” Neymar wrote.

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The veteran forward explained that no matter what decision he makes regarding his health or playing time, criticism seems inevitable. “If I play injured, as they said last year, I am wrong. If I only think about myself, I am wrong. If I take it easy, I am wrong. If I play with pain or something that could aggravate it, I am wrong.”

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The message highlighted the difficult balance elite athletes face when dealing with injuries while still meeting the expectations of fans and media. “It’s complicated, huh? It’s very difficult to get it right, man. Very difficult, very difficult to please everyone,” he added.

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Neymar also criticized those who claim to know his situation without being directly involved. “These people who seem to be by my side every day start making up stories… as if it were the greatest truth in the world,” he wrote. “It’s very complicated to be me, my goodness.”

Careful management after recent surgery

Neymar’s physical condition has been under the microscope for good reason. The 34-year-old only recently returned to action for Santos after undergoing minor surgery on his left knee in December. That procedure was part of a broader effort to help him regain peak fitness following a long period plagued by injuries. Santos has since adopted a careful approach to managing his minutes and training load.

According to club officials, the decision to rest Neymar against Mirassol had already been planned days earlier. The goal was to protect the forward from unnecessary risk while allowing him to continue building physical strength ahead of more demanding matches.

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Neymar Jr of Santos smiles prior to a match.

What’s more, the Peixe boss, Juan Pablo Vojvoda, also attempted to calm speculation. “He has no injury or anything,” Vojvoda said when asked about Neymar’s absence. “He feels no pain. It’s true, he’s a player who has been inactive in previous years, so we have to take care of the load.”

According to the coach, the decision to leave Neymar out of the match was purely a precaution designed to manage his workload, especially after a demanding period of physical preparation. “He will arrive well for the game against Corinthians,” the manager added.

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