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Spain reportedly considering Plan B for Finalissima amid venue dispute with Argentina

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Lamine Yamal of Spain looks on during the UEFA Nations League 2025.
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of Spain looks on during the UEFA Nations League 2025.

Over the past few weeks, serious doubts have emerged about the Finalissima taking place due to the need to find a venue to replace Qatar. UEFA and CONMEBOL have not yet reached an agreement and, in that context, Spain are beginning to consider alternatives in case the match against Argentina is canceled.

With the cancellation getting closer, the Royal Spanish Football Federation is working to ensure De la Fuente has matches in the March window, the last ones before the World Cup roster,” Marca reported. “And that path leads to Serbia, with whom contact has already been made and progress achieved.”

Serbia are one of the strongest European national teams that have definitively missed out on the World Cup. They finished third in Group K of the qualifiers behind England and Albania, which left them without any chance of even competing in the playoffs.

In addition, the suspension of the matches that were scheduled to take place during the March international break in Qatar has also affected them. Serbia were scheduled to face the hosts on March 26 and Saudi Arabia four days later. But the uncertainty surrounding those games has left them available to arrange other commitments on those dates.

Spain coach Luis De La Fuente.

Spain coach Luis De La Fuente.

Talks about a potential match between Spain and Serbia have been ongoing for some time, including discussions between the managers of both national teams. “On February 12 in Brussels, during the Nations League draw, Paunovic and De la Fuente spoke about a possible friendly in the future,” Marca revealed.

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Report: Finalissima between Messi’s Argentina and Yamal’s Spain at serious risk of cancellation

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Report: Finalissima between Messi’s Argentina and Yamal’s Spain at serious risk of cancellation

Spain and Serbia could face each other regardless of what happens with the Finalissima

The cancellation of the matches that were supposed to be played later this month in Qatar has put into question all the fixtures national teams had planned for the March FIFA break. In addition to the match against Argentina, Spain were also scheduled to play a friendly against Egypt, also in Qatar, three days later.

That now seems less likely. “Even if the Finalissima ends up being played in Europe, Spain would face Serbia instead of the friendly against Egypt scheduled for March 30,” the Marca report added. “As for the possible venue, the RFEF is considering taking the match to southern Spain.”

Finalissima at serious risk due to venue disagreements

All these developments are mainly related to the possibility that the Finalissima could be canceled. The inability to stage the match in Qatar would affect commercial commitments that make the game less attractive for the associations involved, particularly Argentina, while disputes over the choice of a new venue have also contributed to rising tensions.

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While Spain and UEFA proposed the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid as the ideal venue, Argentina made an unexpected counterproposal by insisting on bringing the match to Buenos Aires, at Monumental Stadium. With this tug-of-war, the chances of reaching an agreement satisfactory to all parties appear increasingly remote.

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