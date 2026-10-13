How to watch Viking vs Bayern Munich match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Viking vs Bayern Munich on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Viking vs Bayern Munich WHAT Champions League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, October 13, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Viking host Bayern Munich on Tuesday, October 13 in the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League. The Norwegian club enter on a run of three straight wins, including a 2-0 result over Brann last Friday and a 3-0 win against Madla on October 1.

Bayern Munich arrive off a 2-2 draw at Augsburg last Saturday, a result that snapped a run of lopsided wins. Before that stumble, the German club put up a 7-0 scoreline against Union Berlin on September 18 and beat Elversberg 2-1 on September 13.

Viking vs Bayern Munich record

No head-to-head record between these two clubs is on file. The match carries weight on its own terms, with both sides looking to build momentum in the Champions League group stage.

2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 PSG 1 +5 3 2 Bayern Munich 1 +5 3 3 Barcelona 1 +4 3 4 Manchester United 1 +4 3 5 Como 1907 1 +3 3 6 Sporting 1 +2 3 7 Stuttgart 1 +2 3 8 Manchester City 1 +2 3 9 Lens 1 +1 3 10 Dortmund 1 +1 3 11 Real Betis 1 +1 3 12 Aston Villa 1 +1 3 13 Liverpool 1 +1 3 14 Real Madrid 1 +1 3 15 Arsenal 1 +1 3 16 AEK Athens 1 +1 3 17 Fenerbahce 1 +0 1 18 Roma 1 +0 1 19 PSV 1 +0 1 20 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 +0 1 21 Slavia Praha 1 -1 0 22 Villarreal 1 -1 0 23 Lille 1 -1 0 24 Club Brugge 1 -1 0 25 Atletico Madrid 1 -1 0 26 Inter Milan 1 -1 0 27 Napoli 1 -1 0 28 LASK 1 -1 0 29 Galatasaray 1 -2 0 30 Viking 1 -2 0 31 Porto 1 -2 0 32 RB Leipzig 1 -3 0 33 Feyenoord 1 -4 0 34 Sabah FK 1 -4 0 35 Slovan Bratislava 1 -5 0 36 Bodo Glimt 1 -5 0

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All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games

Game Day Time (ET) Sabah FK vs. Slavia Praha Tuesday, October 13, 2026 12:45 PM Lens vs. Sporting Tuesday, October 13, 2026 12:45 PM Viking vs. Bayern Munich Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Villarreal vs. Napoli Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM RB Leipzig vs. PSV Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Galatasaray vs. Barcelona Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Inter Milan vs. Club Brugge Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Arsenal vs. Lille Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM LASK vs. Liverpool Wednesday, October 14, 2026 12:45 PM Feyenoord vs. Como 1907 Wednesday, October 14, 2026 12:45 PM Real Betis vs. Porto Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs. AEK Athens Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Slovan Bratislava vs. Stuttgart Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Manchester City vs. PSG Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Bodo Glimt vs. Dortmund Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Aston Villa vs. Fenerbahce Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Roma vs. Real Madrid Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

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Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary