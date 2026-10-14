How to watch Roma vs Real Madrid match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

|WHO
|Roma vs Real Madrid
|WHAT
|Champions League
|WHEN
|3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|WHERE
|Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Roma vs Real Madrid record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Roma vs. Real Madrid
|2-2
|August 11, 2019
|Club Friendlies
|Roma vs. Real Madrid
|0-2
|November 27, 2018
|UEFA Champions League
|Real Madrid vs. Roma
|3-0
|September 19, 2018
|UEFA Champions League
|Real Madrid vs. Roma
|2-1
|August 8, 2018
|International Champions Cup
|Real Madrid vs. Roma
|2-0
|March 8, 2016
|UEFA Champions League
|Roma vs. Real Madrid
|0-2
|February 17, 2016
|UEFA Champions League
|Real Madrid vs. Roma
|0-0
|July 18, 2015
|International Champions Cup
|Real Madrid vs. Roma
|0-1
|July 30, 2014
|International Champions Cup
|Real Madrid vs. Roma
|1-2
|March 5, 2008
|UEFA Champions League
|Roma vs. Real Madrid
|2-1
|February 19, 2008
|UEFA Champions League
2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sporting
|2
|+4
|6
|2
|PSG
|1
|+5
|3
|3
|Bayern Munich
|1
|+5
|3
|4
|Barcelona
|1
|+4
|3
|5
|Manchester United
|1
|+4
|3
|6
|Como 1907
|1
|+3
|3
|7
|Stuttgart
|1
|+2
|3
|8
|Manchester City
|1
|+2
|3
|9
|Real Betis
|1
|+1
|3
|10
|Dortmund
|1
|+1
|3
|11
|Aston Villa
|1
|+1
|3
|12
|Liverpool
|1
|+1
|3
|13
|Real Madrid
|1
|+1
|3
|14
|Arsenal
|1
|+1
|3
|15
|AEK Athens
|1
|+1
|3
|16
|Lens
|2
|-1
|3
|17
|Sabah FK
|2
|-2
|3
|18
|PSV
|1
|+0
|1
|19
|Shakhtar Donetsk
|1
|+0
|1
|20
|Fenerbahce
|1
|+0
|1
|21
|Roma
|1
|+0
|1
|22
|Lille
|1
|-1
|0
|23
|Villarreal
|1
|-1
|0
|24
|Club Brugge
|1
|-1
|0
|25
|Atletico Madrid
|1
|-1
|0
|26
|Inter Milan
|1
|-1
|0
|27
|Napoli
|1
|-1
|0
|28
|LASK
|1
|-1
|0
|29
|Galatasaray
|1
|-2
|0
|30
|Viking
|1
|-2
|0
|31
|Porto
|1
|-2
|0
|32
|Slavia Praha
|2
|-3
|0
|33
|RB Leipzig
|1
|-3
|0
|34
|Feyenoord
|1
|-4
|0
|35
|Slovan Bratislava
|1
|-5
|0
|36
|Bodo Glimt
|1
|-5
|0
All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Lens vs. Sporting
|Tuesday, October 13, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Sabah FK vs. Slavia Praha
|Tuesday, October 13, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United
|Tuesday, October 13, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Viking vs. Bayern Munich
|Tuesday, October 13, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Arsenal vs. Lille
|Tuesday, October 13, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Inter Milan vs. Club Brugge
|Tuesday, October 13, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Galatasaray vs. Barcelona
|Tuesday, October 13, 2026
|3:00 PM
|RB Leipzig vs. PSV
|Tuesday, October 13, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Villarreal vs. Napoli
|Tuesday, October 13, 2026
|3:00 PM
|LASK vs. Liverpool
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Feyenoord vs. Como 1907
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|12:45 PM
|Real Betis vs. Porto
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Shakhtar Donetsk vs. AEK Athens
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Slovan Bratislava vs. Stuttgart
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Manchester City vs. PSG
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Bodo Glimt vs. Dortmund
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Aston Villa vs. Fenerbahce
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|3:00 PM
|Roma vs. Real Madrid
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|3:00 PM
More details on how to watch
Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Roma will face Real Madrid on Wednesday, October 14, for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.
- Paramount+, TUDN USA will carry the Roma vs Real Madrid game in the United States.
- Real Madrid lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in 10 meetings.