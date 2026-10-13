Harry Kane joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi among the Champions League’s all-time top 10 scorers

Harry Kane has joined an elite company in the Champions League record books. The Bayern Munich striker has entered the competition’s all-time top 10 scorers, a list headed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, after another goal-scoring night in Europe.

Kane scored a brace in Bayern’s 3-3 draw at Viking, lifting his Champions League tally from 55 to 57 goals. The brace puts him level with Thomas Muller in tenth place and ahead of Mohamed Salah and Thierry Henry.

The 33-year-old has found a second wind in the competition since moving to Bayern in 2023. He scored 21 goals in 32 Champions League appearances for Tottenham, and with the two against Viking he now has 36 in 40 games for the Bavarians.

Kane is also the highest-scoring English player in Champions League history, and he holds the record for most goals by an English player in a single campaign, with 14 in 2025/26. Even so, Ronaldo and Messi remain far ahead at the top.

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The Portuguese superstar leads with 141 goals, while the Argentine legend is second on 129, two totals that put Kane’s progress in perspective. Still, reaching the top 10 at this stage of his career shows how consistently the Englishman has delivered on Europe’s biggest stage.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo faces fresh UEFA Champions League goalscoring record threat as Harry Kane matches Robert Lewandowski and Ruud van Nistelrooy

Champions League all-time top 10 scorers

The list is led by Ronaldo and Messi, the only two players above 120 goals, followed by Robert Lewandowski, who is clear in third place with 109. Kylian Mbappe is level with Raul on 71 goals, while Erling Haaland, who is still chasing the leaders, shares 59 with Andriy Shevchenko.

Player Goals Cristiano Ronaldo 141 Lionel Messi 129 Robert Lewandowski 109 Karim Benzema 90 Raul 71 Kylian Mbappe 71 Ruud van Nistelrooy 60 Andriy Shevchenko 59 Erling Haaland 59 Harry Kane 57 Thomas Muller 57

With the top four now outside the Champions League, the door is open for the players still active in Europe to climb the list. Ronaldo and Benzema find themselves in the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr and Al Hilal respectively, while Lewandowski joined Chicago Fire to face Messi’s Inter Miami in MLS.

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That leaves Mbappe, Haaland and Kane as the main contenders to chase them down. Mbappe, who is on 71 goals, needs 20 more to pass Benzema in fourth place, while Haaland and Kane, on 59 and 57, will need more time to close the gap on the leaders.