Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
champions league
Comments

Harry Kane joins Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi among the Champions League’s all-time top 10 scorers

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo.
© Getty ImagesLionel Messi, Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Harry Kane has joined an elite company in the Champions League record books. The Bayern Munich striker has entered the competition’s all-time top 10 scorers, a list headed by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, after another goal-scoring night in Europe.

Kane scored a brace in Bayern’s 3-3 draw at Viking, lifting his Champions League tally from 55 to 57 goals. The brace puts him level with Thomas Muller in tenth place and ahead of Mohamed Salah and Thierry Henry.

The 33-year-old has found a second wind in the competition since moving to Bayern in 2023. He scored 21 goals in 32 Champions League appearances for Tottenham, and with the two against Viking he now has 36 in 40 games for the Bavarians.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Kane is also the highest-scoring English player in Champions League history, and he holds the record for most goals by an English player in a single campaign, with 14 in 2025/26. Even so, Ronaldo and Messi remain far ahead at the top.

Tweet placeholder

The Portuguese superstar leads with 141 goals, while the Argentine legend is second on 129, two totals that put Kane’s progress in perspective. Still, reaching the top 10 at this stage of his career shows how consistently the Englishman has delivered on Europe’s biggest stage.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo faces fresh UEFA Champions League goalscoring record threat as Harry Kane matches Robert Lewandowski and Ruud van Nistelrooy

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo faces fresh UEFA Champions League goalscoring record threat as Harry Kane matches Robert Lewandowski and Ruud van Nistelrooy

Champions League all-time top 10 scorers

The list is led by Ronaldo and Messi, the only two players above 120 goals, followed by Robert Lewandowski, who is clear in third place with 109. Kylian Mbappe is level with Raul on 71 goals, while Erling Haaland, who is still chasing the leaders, shares 59 with Andriy Shevchenko.

PlayerGoals
Cristiano Ronaldo141
Lionel Messi129
Robert Lewandowski109
Karim Benzema90
Raul71
Kylian Mbappe71
Ruud van Nistelrooy60
Andriy Shevchenko59
Erling Haaland59
Harry Kane57
Thomas Muller57

With the top four now outside the Champions League, the door is open for the players still active in Europe to climb the list. Ronaldo and Benzema find themselves in the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr and Al Hilal respectively, while Lewandowski joined Chicago Fire to face Messi’s Inter Miami in MLS.

Advertisement

That leaves Mbappe, Haaland and Kane as the main contenders to chase them down. Mbappe, who is on 71 goals, needs 20 more to pass Benzema in fourth place, while Haaland and Kane, on 59 and 57, will need more time to close the gap on the leaders.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr face major fixture congestion as new Al-Ahli date could decide Saudi Pro League title race

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr face major fixture congestion as new Al-Ahli date could decide Saudi Pro League title race

A change to the league calendar has created an unusual situation for the Riyadh club, with two high-profile encounters against a major rival now set to arrive within a little over a month of each other.

Cristiano Ronaldo faces fresh UEFA Champions League goalscoring record threat as Harry Kane matches Robert Lewandowski and Ruud van Nistelrooy

Cristiano Ronaldo faces fresh UEFA Champions League goalscoring record threat as Harry Kane matches Robert Lewandowski and Ruud van Nistelrooy

The Bayern Munich striker's latest European performance has brought him closer to Ronaldo's long-standing record, setting up an intriguing challenge as the 2026-27 campaign unfolds.

Cristiano Ronaldo receives harsh reality check as Jorge Jesus’ legal team questions his record-breaking obsession in explosive statement

Cristiano Ronaldo receives harsh reality check as Jorge Jesus’ legal team questions his record-breaking obsession in explosive statement

A decision by Jesus’ lawyer to end his long-running collaboration with a major newspaper has added a new dimension to the controversy, raising questions about Ronaldo’s influence, his public image and the future of his relationship with the national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr make urgent request ahead of Al-Ahli clash in Saudi Pro League as travel issue emerges

Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr make urgent request ahead of Al-Ahli clash in Saudi Pro League as travel issue emerges

With the match scheduled for Thursday, October 15, uncertainty surrounding the team’s travel plans has raised questions about whether the high-profile encounter can proceed as planned.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo