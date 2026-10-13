Lionel Messi’s attendance at the Ballon d’Or gala in London reportedly remains unconfirmed

Lionel Messi’s presence at the 2026 Ballon d’Or gala in London is still up in the air, with his attendance reportedly yet to be confirmed and no role in the trophy presentation planned for him. The uncertainty comes less than two weeks before the October 26 ceremony, where the eight-time winner is among this year’s nominees.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Messi will not be presenting a trophy to any of the winners, as he has not been invited to do so, and his attendance at the gala has not yet been confirmed.

The update goes against earlier reports that had placed the Argentine at the center of the night, with some outlets claiming he would attend with his family and even hand the golden trophy to the new winner.

Messi earned his place among the 30 nominees thanks to a campaign that included Inter Miami’s first MLS Cup title in 2025, a season in which he won the Golden Boot with 29 goals and a second straight MVP award.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF lifts the MLS Cup trophy. (Getty Images)

He then led Argentina to the 2026 World Cup final, where he scored eight goals and added four assists before the Albiceleste fell 1-0 to Spain. It is the 17th Ballon d’Or nomination of his career, and whether he ends up in London, and in what role, remains to be seen.

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Why is the Ballon d’Or being held in London?

Unlike previous editions, which were staged in Paris, the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony will cross the Channel and take place in London for the first time in the award’s history. The change of venue is more than a logistical decision, as it carries a symbolic meaning tied to the origins of the prize itself.

The 70th edition of the award will take place at the London Palladium on October 26, marking the first time the Ballon d’Or is presented in the English capital. The change of venue is a symbolic choice to honor Sir Stanley Matthews, who became the first winner of the prize in 1956.

Matthews, then a Blackpool winger, was 41 when he received the inaugural trophy from France Football, making him one of the most enduring figures in English football history. Seventy years later, the ceremony will leave its usual home in Paris to pay tribute to the man who started the tradition.

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Full list of nominees for the 2026 Ballon d’Or