Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
champions league
Comments

Why are Arda Guler and Bernardo Silva not starting for Real Madrid vs Roma in the 2026-27 Champions League?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

Follow us on Google!
Arda Guler and Bernardo Silva of Real Madrid.
© Getty ImagesArda Guler and Bernardo Silva of Real Madrid.

Arda Guler and Bernardo Silva are on the bench for Real Madrid’s Champions League clash against Roma, but the decision has nothing to do with an injury. José Mourinho, back at the Stadio Olimpico where he led Roma to Conference League glory in 2022, has opted for a more physical midfield, leaving the two creative players among the substitutes.

Both were eligible again after serving suspensions, but neither has had much of a role recently. Bernardo started three of Madrid’s first five LaLiga games, but he has played only 8 minutes in the league since Sept. 12, as Mourinho leaned on Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde as his preferred midfield pairing.

Guler is also a victim of a crowded attack. Vinícius Júnior, Yan Diomande and Jude Bellingham start behind Kylian Mbappé, the same trio Mourinho has used in recent matches, and Diomande keeps his place after scoring his first goal for the club in the win over Villarreal.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Madrid have not been convincing since the international break. They edged past Villarreal in a tight game that ended with ten men and they sit six points behind Barcelona in LaLiga. They do arrive in Rome off a 2-1 home win over Inter in their league-phase opener.

Tweet placeholder

Mourinho has not given an official reason for the omissions, so the move reads as a tactical call for a tough away fixture. Güler and Bernardo remain options to change the game from the bench, particularly if Madrid need more control against Gian Piero Gasperini’s back three.

Advertisement
How to watch Roma vs Real Madrid match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

see also

How to watch Roma vs Real Madrid match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Lineups confirmed

Mourinho goes with a 4-2-3-1. Dean Huijsen drops to the bench, with Ibrahima Konaté and Antonio Rudiger forming the center-back pairing and Denzel Dumfries and Marc Cucurella at full-back in front of Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid confirmed lineup: Courtois; Dumfries, Konaté, Rudiger, Cucurella; Tchouaméni, Valverde; Diomande, Bellingham, Vinícius; Mbappé.

Roma line up in their usual 3-4-2-1 and are without goalkeeper Mile Svilar, who is out with a finger injury, so Pierluigi Gollini starts. Paulo Dybala and Matías Soulé play behind Donyell Malen, who is free to play in Europe because his red card against Como only carries a Serie A suspension.

Advertisement

Roma confirmed lineup: Gollini; Mancini, N’Dicka, Hermoso; Molina, De Roon, Koné, Wesley; Dybala, Soulé; Malen.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why aren’t Jude Bellingham and Bernardo Silva starting for Real Madrid vs Elche in 2026-27 LaLiga season?

Why aren’t Jude Bellingham and Bernardo Silva starting for Real Madrid vs Elche in 2026-27 LaLiga season?

Jose Mourinho left out Jude Bellingham and Bernardo Silva from his starting lineup for Real Madrid's Matchday 6 clash against Elche in the 2026-27 LaLiga season, opting for a reshuffled midfield and attack at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero. The most likely explanation behind the decision is squad management ahead of a decisive week. Real […]

Why aren’t Arda Guler and Bernardo Silva playing for Real Madrid vs Inter Milan in the 2026-27 Champions League?

Why aren’t Arda Guler and Bernardo Silva playing for Real Madrid vs Inter Milan in the 2026-27 Champions League?

Arda Guler and Bernardo Silva will both miss Real Madrid's Champions League opener against Inter Milan due to red-card suspensions carried over from last season.

Why is Bernardo Silva not starting today for Real Madrid vs Real Betis in 2026-27 La Liga season?

Why is Bernardo Silva not starting today for Real Madrid vs Real Betis in 2026-27 La Liga season?

The Portuguese midfielder has quickly become an important part of Madrid’s squad since arriving this summer, making his place among the substitutes one of the talking points before kick-off.

Jose Mourinho criticizes Bernardo Silva for ‘low physical fitness’ in Real Madrid friendly vs Ferencvaros

Jose Mourinho criticizes Bernardo Silva for ‘low physical fitness’ in Real Madrid friendly vs Ferencvaros

Jose Mourinho called out Bernardo Silva after Real Madrid's friendly against Ferencvaros by addressing a "significantly lower level of physical fitness" by the midfielder.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo