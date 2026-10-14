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Kylian Mbappe scores in 100th Champions League game to move past Raul and enter the all-time top five

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Kylian Mbappe and Raul.
© Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe and Raul.

Kylian Mbappe marked his 100th Champions League appearance with a goal at the Stadio Olimpico, and in doing so moved past Raul into fifth place on the competition’s all-time scoring list. The French forward equalized for Real Madrid against Roma in the first half, taking his career tally to 72 goals in the tournament.

The goal ended a tie with Raul at 71, which Mbappe had carried into the match, and it moves him alone into fifth. Only Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema have scored more in the competition.

His journey to the milestone started with Monaco in 2016-17, when he made his debut as a substitute against Bayer Leverkusen and scored his first goal in a 5-3 loss to Manchester City.

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He has since scored in nearly half of his appearances, with four hat-tricks, 11 braces and a four-goal haul against Olympiacos in a 4-3 win. He also reached the 2020 final with Paris Saint-Germain, but the trophy remains the one piece missing from his career.

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The strike also arrived at a useful moment for Mbappe, whose form had cooled in recent weeks after a strong start to the season. He had scored eight goals across LaLiga and the Champions League before the match, and his scoring touch has been under scrutiny at a Madrid side still searching for consistency under Jose Mourinho, who has defended him publicly.

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Champions League all-time top scorers

With his goal in Rome, Mbappe sits alone in fifth place with 72 goals, one clear of Raul and behind only four players who have defined the competition’s scoring history. Ronaldo, Messi, Lewandowski and Benzema still hold the top four spots, while Harry Kane and Thomas Muller are tied for 10th after Kane’s brace against Viking.

PlayerGoals
Cristiano Ronaldo141
Lionel Messi129
Robert Lewandowski109
Karim Benzema90
Kylian Mbappe72
Raul71
Ruud van Nistelrooy60
Erling Haaland60
Andriy Shevchenko59
Thomas Muller57
Harry Kane57

Mbappe’s recent goal is another step toward the very top of the Champions League scoring charts, but he still has a long way to go to catch Benzema, who sits 18 goals ahead in fourth. At 27, he has time to keep climbing, and his place on the list is already secure alongside the biggest names in the competition.

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