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Is Kylian Mbappe playing today? Confirmed lineups for Roma vs Real Madrid in Matchday 2 of 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.
© Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid.
Roma host Real Madrid at the Stadio Olimpico in a Champions League group clash that pits Gian Piero Gasperini’s back three against Jose Mourinho’s old club in Spain’s capital giants.
Roma go into this one off a 1-1 draw with Fenerbahce on September 10, a result that leaves them still searching for their first win of the European campaign.
Real Madrid arrive on the back of a 2-1 win over Inter on September 8, a result that keeps them unbeaten and gives them momentum heading into Rome. For this game, Kylian Mbappe is expected to start despite the recent knee injury he suffered with France during the international break.
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Roma confirmed lineup

Gasperini sets Roma up in a 3-4-2-1 with Gollini behind a back three of Hermoso, Ndicka and Mancini. Wesley Franca and Molina provide width as wing backs either side of Kone and De Roon in central midfield, while Soule and Dybala operate just behind Malen as the central outlet. There are no absences listed for Roma, so Gasperini can pick from a full squad for this test against Madrid’s attack.
Roma confirmed starting XI (3-4-2-1): Pierluigi Gollini, Nahuel Molina, Wesley, Mario Hermoso, Evan Ndicka, Gianluca Mancini, Marten de Roon, Manu Koné, Donyell Malen, Paulo Dybala, Matías Soulé. Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini.

Real Madrid confirmed lineup

Mourinho lines Real Madrid up in a 4-2-3-1 with Courtois in goal behind a back four of Cucurella, Rudiger, Dumfries and Konate. Bellingham and Valverde anchor the midfield, with Bernardo Silva, Vinicius Junior and Arda Guler supporting Mbappe as the focal point up front. With no absences reported, Mourinho has his full first-choice group available to work with in Rome.
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Real Madrid confirmed starting XI (4-2-3-1): Thibaut Courtois, Denzel Dumfries, Marc Cucurella, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Ibrahima Konaté, Antonio Rüdiger, Yan Diomande, Federico Valverde, Vinícius Júnior, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé. Coach: José Mário dos Santos Mourinho Félix.
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EDITORS’ PICKS
Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing for France vs Belgium in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 4?

Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing for France vs Belgium in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 4?

France host Belgium at the Stade de France in a pivotal Matchday 4 encounter in Group A1 of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League, but Les Bleus will be without captain and star forward Kylian Mbappe.

France vs Italy: Confirmed lineups without Kylian Mbappe in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

France vs Italy: Confirmed lineups without Kylian Mbappe in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League

France and Italy meet at Stade de France, with the hosts being without their captain Kylian Mbappe.

Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing today for France vs Italy in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing today for France vs Italy in Matchday 3 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

France hosts Italy at the Stade de France for Zinedine Zidane's first home game in charge, but Les Bleus will be without Kylian Mbappe.

Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing today for France vs Belgium in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

Why is Kylian Mbappe not playing today for France vs Belgium in Matchday 2 of the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League?

France visit Belgium on Matchday 2 of the 2026–27 UEFA Nations League, but Les Bleus will have to do so without Kylian Mbappe leading the attack.

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