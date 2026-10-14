How to watch Inter Miami vs NYCFC match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 MLS season

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Miami vs NYCFC on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Inter Miami vs NYCFC WHAT MLS WHEN 7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Wednesday, October 14, 2026 WHERE Apple TV STREAM Apple TV

Match Overview

Inter Miami host NYCFC on Wednesday, October 14 in the 2026 MLS season. Inter Miami come into the match off a 4-0 win over DC on October 10, a result that followed a 1-2 loss to Columbus on September 27 and a 2-2 draw with San Diego FC on September 20. Their recent form has been uneven, but the win over DC gives them momentum heading into this one.

NYCFC have not found the same rhythm lately. They dropped a 1-2 decision to Chicago Fire on October 10, drew 2-2 with Atlanta United on September 26, and fell 0-1 to the Red Bulls on September 18. Three matches without a win puts NYCFC in search of a better result as they travel to face Inter Miami.

Inter Miami vs NYCFC record

Inter Miami hold a clear edge in this series, winning three of the five meetings between the two clubs while NYCFC have yet to beat them, with two draws completing the head-to-head record. The most recent meeting came on March 22, when Inter Miami won 3-2 away at NYCFC. Before that, Inter Miami won 5-1 at home on November 29 and 4-0 on the road on September 24, 2025. The sides also played to a 2-2 draw on February 23, 2025, and a 1-1 draw on September 21, 2024.

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Match Score Date Competition NYCFC vs. Inter Miami 2-3 March 22, 2026 MLS 2026 Inter Miami vs. NYCFC 5-1 November 29, 2025 MLS 2025 NYCFC vs. Inter Miami 0-4 September 24, 2025 MLS 2025 Inter Miami vs. NYCFC 2-2 February 23, 2025 MLS 2025 NYCFC vs. Inter Miami 1-1 September 21, 2024 2024 MLS

2026 MLS season standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 Nashville 28 +37 63 2 Whitecaps 28 +31 51 3 STL FC 28 +16 50 4 Inter Miami 28 +18 49 5 Chicago Fire 28 +11 48 6 FC Dallas 28 +7 47 7 San Jose 28 +10 46 8 Charlotte FC 28 +10 46 9 New England 28 +6 46 10 Houston Dynamo 28 +2 45 11 LAFC 29 +13 42 12 Union 28 +11 42 13 Sounders FC 28 +3 41 14 Rapids 28 +0 37 15 Orlando City 28 -15 37 16 FC Cincinnati 27 -7 36 17 LA Galaxy 29 -11 36 18 Red Bulls 28 -14 36 19 NYCFC 28 +4 33 20 Timbers 28 -3 33 21 San Diego FC 28 -3 32 22 Real Salt Lake 28 -5 32 23 Toronto FC 28 -11 32 24 Austin 28 -15 31 25 Minnesota United 28 -9 30 26 D.C. United 27 -12 30 27 Columbus 28 -5 29 28 Atlanta United 28 -15 27 29 CF Montreal 28 -21 24 30 Sporting KC 28 -33 22

All upcoming 2026 MLS season games

Game Day Time (ET) Toronto FC vs. Orlando City Wednesday, October 14, 2026 7:30 PM CF Montreal vs. Atlanta United Wednesday, October 14, 2026 7:30 PM Inter Miami vs. NYCFC Wednesday, October 14, 2026 7:30 PM D.C. United vs. Red Bulls Wednesday, October 14, 2026 7:30 PM Columbus vs. Charlotte FC Wednesday, October 14, 2026 7:30 PM FC Cincinnati vs. New England Wednesday, October 14, 2026 7:30 PM STL FC vs. Whitecaps Wednesday, October 14, 2026 8:30 PM Nashville vs. Sporting KC Wednesday, October 14, 2026 8:30 PM FC Dallas vs. Sounders FC Wednesday, October 14, 2026 8:30 PM Chicago Fire vs. Union Wednesday, October 14, 2026 8:30 PM Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose Wednesday, October 14, 2026 9:30 PM Rapids vs. Minnesota United Wednesday, October 14, 2026 9:30 PM San Diego FC vs. Houston Dynamo Wednesday, October 14, 2026 10:30 PM LAFC vs. Austin Wednesday, October 14, 2026 10:30 PM LA Galaxy vs. Timbers Wednesday, October 14, 2026 10:30 PM

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Details on how to watch Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs NYCFC, along with every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.

Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.

Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Leagues Cup games on US TV and streaming

SEE MORE: Schedule of MLS games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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Summary