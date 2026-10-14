How to watch Inter Miami vs NYCFC match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 MLS season

|WHO
|Inter Miami vs NYCFC
|WHAT
|MLS
|WHEN
|7:30pm ET / 4:30pm PT • Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|WHERE
|Apple TV
|STREAM
|Apple TV
Match Overview
Inter Miami vs NYCFC record
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|NYCFC vs. Inter Miami
|2-3
|March 22, 2026
|MLS 2026
|Inter Miami vs. NYCFC
|5-1
|November 29, 2025
|MLS 2025
|NYCFC vs. Inter Miami
|0-4
|September 24, 2025
|MLS 2025
|Inter Miami vs. NYCFC
|2-2
|February 23, 2025
|MLS 2025
|NYCFC vs. Inter Miami
|1-1
|September 21, 2024
|2024 MLS
2026 MLS season standings
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Nashville
|28
|+37
|63
|2
|Whitecaps
|28
|+31
|51
|3
|STL FC
|28
|+16
|50
|4
|Inter Miami
|28
|+18
|49
|5
|Chicago Fire
|28
|+11
|48
|6
|FC Dallas
|28
|+7
|47
|7
|San Jose
|28
|+10
|46
|8
|Charlotte FC
|28
|+10
|46
|9
|New England
|28
|+6
|46
|10
|Houston Dynamo
|28
|+2
|45
|11
|LAFC
|29
|+13
|42
|12
|Union
|28
|+11
|42
|13
|Sounders FC
|28
|+3
|41
|14
|Rapids
|28
|+0
|37
|15
|Orlando City
|28
|-15
|37
|16
|FC Cincinnati
|27
|-7
|36
|17
|LA Galaxy
|29
|-11
|36
|18
|Red Bulls
|28
|-14
|36
|19
|NYCFC
|28
|+4
|33
|20
|Timbers
|28
|-3
|33
|21
|San Diego FC
|28
|-3
|32
|22
|Real Salt Lake
|28
|-5
|32
|23
|Toronto FC
|28
|-11
|32
|24
|Austin
|28
|-15
|31
|25
|Minnesota United
|28
|-9
|30
|26
|D.C. United
|27
|-12
|30
|27
|Columbus
|28
|-5
|29
|28
|Atlanta United
|28
|-15
|27
|29
|CF Montreal
|28
|-21
|24
|30
|Sporting KC
|28
|-33
|22
All upcoming 2026 MLS season games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Toronto FC vs. Orlando City
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|7:30 PM
|CF Montreal vs. Atlanta United
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|7:30 PM
|Inter Miami vs. NYCFC
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|7:30 PM
|D.C. United vs. Red Bulls
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|7:30 PM
|Columbus vs. Charlotte FC
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|7:30 PM
|FC Cincinnati vs. New England
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|7:30 PM
|STL FC vs. Whitecaps
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|8:30 PM
|Nashville vs. Sporting KC
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|8:30 PM
|FC Dallas vs. Sounders FC
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|8:30 PM
|Chicago Fire vs. Union
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|8:30 PM
|Real Salt Lake vs. San Jose
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|9:30 PM
|Rapids vs. Minnesota United
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|9:30 PM
|San Diego FC vs. Houston Dynamo
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|10:30 PM
|LAFC vs. Austin
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|10:30 PM
|LA Galaxy vs. Timbers
|Wednesday, October 14, 2026
|10:30 PM
Details on how to watch
Apple TV is the home for Major League Soccer – where you can watch Inter Miami vs NYCFC, along with every MLS and Leagues Cup game. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple TV, smartphone, tablet, Roku, and other smart streaming devices.
Apple TV will stream every MLS game – including MLS Cup Playoffs and Leagues Cup – with no blackouts.
Apple TV is available on all Apple iOS devices, Mac, PC, Amazon Fire TV and Fire Stick, Android TV, Google TV, LG smart TVs, Panasonic smart TVs, Playstation 4 & 5, Roku streaming devices and smart TVs, Samsung smart TVs, Sony smart TVs, Vizio smart TVs, and Xbox One, One S, Series X and Series S. In addition, you can AirPlay or cast from your phone or computer to any compatible screen.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Inter Miami will face NYCFC on Wednesday, October 14, for the 2026 MLS season.
- Apple TV will carry the Inter Miami vs NYCFC game in the United States.
- Inter Miami lead the head-to-head with 3 wins in 5 meetings.