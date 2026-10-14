Cristiano Ronaldo’s career crossroads exposed as ex-teammate Wayne Rooney makes uncomfortable admission about his Portugal future

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing renewed scrutiny over his international future after former Manchester United teammate Wayne Rooney publicly questioned how the Portuguese superstar handled his recent dispute with national team coach Jorge Jesus. The criticism comes at a sensitive moment for the 41-year-old Al-Nassr forward, whose departure from Portugal’s training camp has sparked disciplinary proceedings and raised fresh questions about how he intends to approach the final chapter of his international career.

Ronaldo left the squad during the international break following a disagreement over his playing time, later publishing a statement explaining his position and acknowledging that his actions could have consequences. Although he has insisted that he does not intend to retire from international action, Rooney believes the incident has exposed a deeper problem that extends beyond one disagreement with a manager.

Speaking on The United Stand’s Stick to United programme, Rooney expressed disbelief at the way his former teammate handled the situation. He also pointed to the timing of Ronaldo’s departure, which coincided with news surrounding Lionel Messi’s international future.

“My thoughts on Ronaldo is just: ‘Why?’ It was the same day Messi was retiring from Argentina and for him to come out of the Portugal squad in that way, then put that statement out… It’s just wrong in every sense,” the Englishman said.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal walks to the bench as a substitute

The former England captain argued that Ronaldo’s actions risked damaging relationships with the people around him. “To undermine your manager, undermine your teammates the way he has – it was just so wrong. To undermine the Portuguese FA, everything about it was just wrong,” he added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The statement that intensified the controversy

The disagreement reportedly began after Ronaldo believed Jesus had promised him 30 minutes of playing time against Norway, only for the forward to remain on the bench. Ronaldo subsequently claimed that the coach had also failed to follow an agreed set of talking points during a press conference, while Jesus denied that such an arrangement existed.

Rooney was particularly critical of the suggestion that a player could influence what a national team manager says publicly. “You can’t tell a manager what he’s got to say. That just goes beyond anything I’ve ever seen,” he explained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the 40-year-old former striker, the issue was therefore about more than Ronaldo’s frustration at missing a match. He believes the way the disagreement became public undermined the authority of the coaching staff and risked creating unnecessary tension within the national team.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney of Manchester United

Rooney makes his uncomfortable admission about Ronaldo’s future

The strongest part of Rooney’s criticism came when he addressed Ronaldo’s apparent difficulty navigating the later stages of his international career. The former Manchester United ace suggested that the Portuguese captain is struggling to accept a reality that eventually confronts every player, regardless of their achievements. “It comes to every player. You have to finish international football and, unfortunately, he’s not dealing with it well. It’s uncomfortable to see,” Rooney said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal shows dejection

His comments suggest that he views the controversy as a sign of how difficult Ronaldo may find it to accept a reduced role or decisions that do not match his expectations. Rooney’s central argument is that even the greatest players eventually have to confront the end of their international careers, and that managing this transition requires accepting circumstances beyond their control.

From Manchester United teammates to public critics

The duo shared the Manchester United dressing room between 2004 and 2009, forming part of a successful team under Sir Alex Ferguson. Together, they won three consecutive Premier League titles and the 2008 Champions League, establishing themselves among the key figures of one of the club’s most successful modern periods.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wayne Rooney of Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United (R)

Their relationship has attracted considerable attention since their playing days together, particularly after Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford in 2021 before leaving the club in late 2022. The Englishman has previously spoken critically about some of Ronaldo’s decisions, demonstrating that their shared history has not stopped him from publicly challenging his former teammate.