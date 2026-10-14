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Christian Pulisic given crucial role by Ruben Amorim as Milan’s Serie A and Europa League creativity concerns grow

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Ruben Amorim (left) and Christian Pulisic (right)
© Getty ImagesRuben Amorim (left) and Christian Pulisic (right)

Christian Pulisic is emerging as one of the most important figures in Ruben Amorim’s plans as Milan prepares for another demanding European fixture. With the Rossoneri struggling to create consistent attacking opportunities, the American forward and an in-form young teammate have become central to the manager’s efforts to improve the team’s performances following a disappointing defeat to Benfica.

Milan travels to Austria looking for a response, with Amorim expected to select his strongest available lineup. It remains to be seen if Pulisic will retain his starting role, as the coach continues to assess his options ahead of a congested run of fixtures.

Pulisic’s importance, nonetheless, has become increasingly clear over Milan’s last two league matches. After starting the season on the bench for the first three fixtures, the American made an impact as a substitute against Lazio, helping the club recover from a two-goal deficit before earning his first start of the campaign against Lecce.

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He scored immediately against Lecce and remained lively in the subsequent match against Sassuolo, even though he could not add another goal. His recent performances have strengthened his position in Amorim’s plans, especially after he remained at Milanello during the international break because he was not included in the United States squad amid concerns about his early-season physical condition.

Pulisic’s European record provides another reason for the Rossoneri to seek a breakthrough from him. His last European goal came against Dinamo Zagreb in January 2025, leaving the forward with an opportunity to end that drought during the upcoming trip to Austria.

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Amorim’s plan puts creativity at center

This is where Pulisic’s role becomes particularly important. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Amorim intends to rely heavily on Pulisic’s freedom and creativity from the right-sided attacking midfield position, allowing him to move inside, exploit open spaces and follow the ball into dangerous areas.

The manager believes the American forward can influence games through both goals and assists, rather than being restricted to a fixed position. That flexibility could prove crucial as Milan looks to improve its attacking movement and provide Ramos with more service inside the box.

Diego Moreira is expected to complement him from the opposite side, giving Milan two energetic attacking midfielders capable of creating opportunities and making runs beyond the central striker. Their form has made them leading candidates to start, with Amorim prioritising current performances before considering the demands of upcoming matches.

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pulisic milan

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan with the MOTM award

Milan owner particularly satisfied with Pulisic

Milan owner Gerry Cardinale has reportedly been impressed by the performances of both Pulisic and Moreira, reinforcing the importance of their contributions to the team. Their shared attacking qualities offer encouragement as Milan attempts to build momentum after its disappointing loss to Benfica.

Amorim also continues to enjoy the confidence of Cardinale and the wider club hierarchy, which recognises that developing a successful team requires time and a united approach. Nevertheless, the upcoming UEFA Europa League match carries significant importance for Milan’s standings and reputation, increasing the pressure to deliver a convincing performance.

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