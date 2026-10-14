Christian Pulisic’s status vs Salzburg in the spotlight as Ruben Amorim considers bold changes for Milan’s crucial Europa League test

The weight of Europe rests heavily upon Milan. As Ruben Amorim and his Rossoneri prepare for a perilous journey to Austria to face Salzburg, the sting of their defeat to Benfica still lingers in the air. Amidst the grueling gauntlet of a relentless schedule, all eyes turn to Christian Pulisic. The American talisman stands at the very heart of Amorim’s tactical dilemma, his place on the battlefield serving as the ultimate question before Thursday’s monumental clash.

Milan remains unbeaten in Serie A after six matches but has struggled to turn promising performances into consistent victories. The Rossoneri, however, began their Europa League campaign with a 2-0 home defeat to Benfica, leaving the club without a point after the opening round. The result was particularly frustrating because the Rossoneri enjoyed periods of possession and created opportunities but struggled to convert their attacking pressure into goals.

Amorim must now balance the need for an immediate European response with the physical demands of a congested schedule. Milan faces several important domestic and continental fixtures in the coming weeks, including a meeting with Atalanta before the next international break.

Salzburg presents a difficult challenge, having opened its Europa League campaign with a 1-0 victory over Levski Sofia. The hosts have also been particularly effective at the Red Bull Arena, where they have won all six competitive matches this season. The team’s defensive form is equally encouraging, with three consecutive clean sheets in all competitions providing a strong foundation ahead of Milan’s visit.

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Die Roten Bullen have never beaten the Italian giant in four previous European meetings, recording three defeats and one draw. The Rossoneri also have a strong record against Austrian opposition overall, winning nine of 13 encounters, including a commanding 4-0 victory over Salzburg in November 2022.

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Will Pulisic play as Amorim rotates Milan’s lineup?

Despite his recent importance to Milan’s attack, Pulisic is expected to begin Thursday’s match on the bench as Amorim prepares to rotate his starting lineup. Reports from Sky Italia and MilanNews, indicate that the coach intends to rest several regular starters and give opportunities to players who have featured less frequently.

The American international had already demonstrated his value before the international break, scoring on his first start of the season against Lecce after beginning the campaign on the bench. He also contributed to Milan’s second-half comeback against Lazio, strengthening his reputation as one of the team’s most influential attacking options.

The decision to rest him appears connected to the demanding schedule rather than a loss of confidence in his abilities. With Milan expected to play several matches in a short period, Amorim will need contributions from his entire squad to maintain the team’s competitiveness.

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan looks on

Three starters benched, two surprising names could start

One of the most notable changes could see Francesco Camarda make his first start of the season, leading the attack in place of Goncalo Ramos. The young Italian forward is expected to receive an opportunity to impress, while Ramos could finally get some rest after starting Milan’s opening seven matches across all competitions.

Fikayo Tomori is also expected to return to the starting lineup, potentially operating at right-back. His inclusion would give Amorim another defensive option following Matteo Gabbia’s serious muscle injury, which could keep the centre-back out for several months.

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The projected lineup also includes Luka Modric and Ardon Jashari in central midfield, with Omari Hutchinson, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Alphadjo Cisse potentially operating behind Camarda. Alexis Saelemaekers is another significant absentee after suffering an ankle injury that is expected to require surgery.