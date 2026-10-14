Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
la liga
Comments

Vinicius to miss El Clasico showdown vs Barcelona after La Liga confirms four-game ban as key reason for double punishment revealed

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Viniicus Junior of Real Madrid and Nathan Saliba of Villarreal
© Diario ASViniicus Junior of Real Madrid and Nathan Saliba of Villarreal

Vinicius Junior will miss Real Madrid’s crucial El Clasico clash against Barcelona after the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed a four-match La Liga suspension following his controversial dismissal against Villarreal. The decision represents a significant setback for Jose Mourinho’s side, which must navigate a demanding run of domestic fixtures without one of its most important attacking players.

The Brazilian was sent off during Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory over the Yellow Submarine after a VAR review identified an incident involving Nathan Saliba. Although Yan Diomande’s first goal for the club secured three valuable points, Vinicius’ red card quickly became the main talking point, with the punishment now threatening to affect Madrid’s title ambitions.

Vinicius entered the Villarreal match as a substitute after returning from international duty with Brazil, having travelled to Australia and India during the break. He initially appeared to have doubled Madrid’s lead after Jude Bellingham delivered a cutback, but the celebrations ended when the referee reviewed footage of his interaction with Saliba.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

The VAR intervention resulted in a straight red card for the Brazilian, with his apparent goal disallowed. Los Blancos subsequently had to protect their narrow advantage with 10 men, eventually holding on for a victory that kept the club six points behind La Liga leader Barcelona.

Tweet placeholder

Why Vinicius received double punishment

The Spanish Football Federation’s Disciplinary Committee ultimately handed Vinicius two separate two-match suspensions, explaining why the punishment reached four games rather than the three-match ban Real Madrid had reportedly anticipated.

Advertisement

The first two matches were imposed for violent conduct away from the play, while the additional two were awarded for protesting against the referee after his dismissal. The committee’s ruling cited Article 130.2 for the violent-conduct sanction and Article 127 for the protests, with additional fines stipulated under Article 52 of the Disciplinary Code.

The official explanation described the first offence as “acting violently away from play, when not in a position to challenge for the ball or when play was stopped.” The second suspension was imposed for “protesting against the referee, assistant referee or fourth official.”

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

That distinction is central to understanding the decision. Vinicius was punished both for the original hair-pulling incident and for his conduct after receiving the red card, with the committee treating them as separate disciplinary offences.

Hair-pulling is explicitly classified as violent conduct

The dismissal was also consistent with guidance published by the Spanish Football Federation’s Technical Committee of Referees. Its disciplinary document, known as the CARD, explicitly lists pulling an opponent’s hair among the actions that can constitute violent conduct and warrant a straight red card.

The guidelines state: “A player elbows, headbutts, punches, slaps, grabs an opponent by the neck, pushes, kicks, strikes with the foot, bites, pulls an opponent’s hair, or commits similar acts against an opponent or any other person while not challenging for the ball, using excessive force or brutality.”

Advertisement

According to Mundo Deportivo, the refereeing committee considered the dismissal justified under those guidelines. Vinicius’ reaction afterward then became a separate issue for the Disciplinary Committee, resulting in the additional two-match suspension.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid vs Villarreal

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid vs Villarreal

Which matches will Vinicius miss?

The suspension rules Vinicius out of Real Madrid’s next four La Liga fixtures: Sevilla, Barcelona, Racing Santander and Valencia. Most significantly, the Brazilian will be unavailable for the El Clasico against Barcelona on October 25, potentially depriving Mourinho of a major attacking threat in one of the season’s most important matches.

Advertisement

Vinicius is expected to return to domestic action when Madrid faces Celta Vigo on November 22, following the November international break. He remains eligible to feature in European competition during the suspension, as the ban applies to La Liga matches.

The absence could also create an opportunity for Diomande, whose decisive goal against Villarreal strengthened his case for a more prominent role. With Vinicius already facing scrutiny over his recent performances, the Ivorian winger could benefit if he impresses while the Brazilian is unavailable.

200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Why are Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong not playing for Barcelona vs Real Madrid in El Clásico?

Why are Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong not playing for Barcelona vs Real Madrid in El Clásico?

Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong have been excluded from the starting lineup for Barcelona's game against Real Madrid.

How Barcelona’s win, draw, or loss against Real Madrid in El Clasico could affect La Liga title race

How Barcelona’s win, draw, or loss against Real Madrid in El Clasico could affect La Liga title race

In the last edition of El Clasico in the 2025-26 season, FC Barcelona could end up lifting La Liga title in front of Real Madrid's faces.

Kylian Mbappe ‘out’ reaches 50 million signatures: Can a petition really push the French star out of Real Madrid? Situation explained amid numbers suspicion

Kylian Mbappe ‘out’ reaches 50 million signatures: Can a petition really push the French star out of Real Madrid? Situation explained amid numbers suspicion

A viral online movement has suddenly dominated the conversation in Spain, raising fresh questions about the future of the French superstar amid a difficult campaign filled with frustration, dressing-room drama, and growing supporter unrest.

Federico Valverde vs Aurelien Tchouameni’s Real Madrid training incident adds fuel as Barcelona stirs controversy with ‘one big family’ dig ahead of El Clasico

Federico Valverde vs Aurelien Tchouameni’s Real Madrid training incident adds fuel as Barcelona stirs controversy with ‘one big family’ dig ahead of El Clasico

Real Madrid finds itself in the middle of one of the most chaotic dressing-room stories in recent memory, with Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni at the center of escalating tensions that have spilled from the training ground into the hospital and now into club-wide disciplinary action. The situation comes just days before El Clasico, while […]

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo