Vinicius to miss El Clasico showdown vs Barcelona after La Liga confirms four-game ban as key reason for double punishment revealed

Vinicius Junior will miss Real Madrid’s crucial El Clasico clash against Barcelona after the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed a four-match La Liga suspension following his controversial dismissal against Villarreal. The decision represents a significant setback for Jose Mourinho’s side, which must navigate a demanding run of domestic fixtures without one of its most important attacking players.

The Brazilian was sent off during Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory over the Yellow Submarine after a VAR review identified an incident involving Nathan Saliba. Although Yan Diomande’s first goal for the club secured three valuable points, Vinicius’ red card quickly became the main talking point, with the punishment now threatening to affect Madrid’s title ambitions.

Vinicius entered the Villarreal match as a substitute after returning from international duty with Brazil, having travelled to Australia and India during the break. He initially appeared to have doubled Madrid’s lead after Jude Bellingham delivered a cutback, but the celebrations ended when the referee reviewed footage of his interaction with Saliba.

The VAR intervention resulted in a straight red card for the Brazilian, with his apparent goal disallowed. Los Blancos subsequently had to protect their narrow advantage with 10 men, eventually holding on for a victory that kept the club six points behind La Liga leader Barcelona.

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Why Vinicius received double punishment

The Spanish Football Federation’s Disciplinary Committee ultimately handed Vinicius two separate two-match suspensions, explaining why the punishment reached four games rather than the three-match ban Real Madrid had reportedly anticipated.

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The first two matches were imposed for violent conduct away from the play, while the additional two were awarded for protesting against the referee after his dismissal. The committee’s ruling cited Article 130.2 for the violent-conduct sanction and Article 127 for the protests, with additional fines stipulated under Article 52 of the Disciplinary Code.

The official explanation described the first offence as “acting violently away from play, when not in a position to challenge for the ball or when play was stopped.” The second suspension was imposed for “protesting against the referee, assistant referee or fourth official.”

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That distinction is central to understanding the decision. Vinicius was punished both for the original hair-pulling incident and for his conduct after receiving the red card, with the committee treating them as separate disciplinary offences.

Hair-pulling is explicitly classified as violent conduct

The dismissal was also consistent with guidance published by the Spanish Football Federation’s Technical Committee of Referees. Its disciplinary document, known as the CARD, explicitly lists pulling an opponent’s hair among the actions that can constitute violent conduct and warrant a straight red card.

The guidelines state: “A player elbows, headbutts, punches, slaps, grabs an opponent by the neck, pushes, kicks, strikes with the foot, bites, pulls an opponent’s hair, or commits similar acts against an opponent or any other person while not challenging for the ball, using excessive force or brutality.”

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According to Mundo Deportivo, the refereeing committee considered the dismissal justified under those guidelines. Vinicius’ reaction afterward then became a separate issue for the Disciplinary Committee, resulting in the additional two-match suspension.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid vs Villarreal

Which matches will Vinicius miss?

The suspension rules Vinicius out of Real Madrid’s next four La Liga fixtures: Sevilla, Barcelona, Racing Santander and Valencia. Most significantly, the Brazilian will be unavailable for the El Clasico against Barcelona on October 25, potentially depriving Mourinho of a major attacking threat in one of the season’s most important matches.

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Vinicius is expected to return to domestic action when Madrid faces Celta Vigo on November 22, following the November international break. He remains eligible to feature in European competition during the suspension, as the ban applies to La Liga matches.

The absence could also create an opportunity for Diomande, whose decisive goal against Villarreal strengthened his case for a more prominent role. With Vinicius already facing scrutiny over his recent performances, the Ivorian winger could benefit if he impresses while the Brazilian is unavailable.