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Mourinho slams Spanish referees’ committee over Vinicius Junior’s four-match ban

By Fernando Franco Puga

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Vinicius Jr. of Real Madrid
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesVinicius Jr. of Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior will officially miss El Clasico against Barcelona after the Spanish Football Federation’s (RFEF) Disciplinary Committee handed him a four-game suspension. Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho reacted strongly to the news with critical remarks directed toward the governing body.

The announcement of Vini Jr.’s suspension arrived just before Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League clash against Roma. The timing was openly questioned by Mourinho, who expressed frustration that such a verdict was publicized right before a major European fixture.

“Ask Spanish Refereeing Committee why they published the news about Vini’s ban minutes before he plays an important UCL game,” Mourinho said prior the game against the Italian club. “Real Madrid is a Spanish club, so why publish it now?”

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The suspension was more severe than expected

Initial reports suggested that Vinicius Junior would face a two-game ban after pulling Nathan Saliba’s hair and arguing with the match officials.

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However, the referee’s detailed report prompted a much harsher sanction, and the Brazilian winger was ultimately handed a four-game suspension. Consequently, his absence will extend well beyond just El Clasico.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid (2026)

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid (2026)

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Vinicius will be sidelined for upcoming La Liga fixtures against Sevilla, Barcelona, Racing de Santander, and Valencia. While Real Madrid are expected to appeal the ruling, it appears unlikely that the committee will reduce the penalty.

Vinicius Junior is facing a tough 2026–27 season

In the match against Villarreal, Vinicius appeared to have scored to put Real Madrid 2–0 ahead. However, a VAR review revealed his previous foul on Saliba, leading to the goal being disallowed and a straight red card being issued.

It has been an unfortunate series of events for Vini, who is experiencing one of his most challenging starts to a campaign in recent years. Nevertheless, this enforced break may offer him the opportunity to reset, regroup, and return with a renewed mentality for the remainder of the season.

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