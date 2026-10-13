Christian Pulisic’s Milan performance earns rare recognition in 2026 as club owner Gerry Cardinale’s verdict emerges

Christian Pulisic has found himself at the center of an increasingly important discussion at Milan after another frustrating result exposed the gap between the club’s ambitions and its performances on the pitch. Following Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Sassuolo, the American forward reportedly earned recognition from club owner Gerry Cardinale, while questions emerged over several teammates and Ruben Amorim’s developing project.

Milan returned to Serie A action after the international break hoping to build momentum, but the dropped points left a bitter taste. The draw extended the team’s unbeaten league run but marked its third Serie A stalemate in six matches, with a demanding schedule threatening to expose unresolved problems.

Sassuolo started the match strongly, although the Rossoneri gradually improved and finished the first half with greater attacking intent. After the break, Amorim switched to a more aggressive 3-4-2-1 formation, and the adjustment helped Milan find the breakthrough shortly after the hour mark.

Pulisic helped initiate the move, combining with Luka Modric before Adrien Rabiot fired home a powerful finish. However, Milan conceded an equaliser within minutes following a corner that the visitors failed to clear.

The defensive lapse overshadowed Rabiot’s excellent strike and highlighted a recurring weakness in Milan’s performances. Despite important saves from Mike Maignan, the Rossoneri again struggled to protect their advantage.

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Cardinale identifies two players who impressed him

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Cardinale left the Mapei Stadium disappointed with Milan’s overall performance but was particularly satisfied with Pulisic and Diego Moreira. Both attackers tried to create danger through individual initiative, even when the team struggled to produce fluid attacking combinations.

Pulisic operated in the right half-space behind Goncalo Ramos, frequently dropping deeper to help Milan build attacks. He covered 5.3 km (3.2 miles) in the first half, according to the report, and played a role in the move that produced Rabiot’s goal.

The American was substituted in the 77th minute, with Alphadjo Cisse coming on in his place. Pulisic had one shot blocked, and one attempted chance creation stopped by the goalkeeper, while his recent Serie A output remained modest, with a goal contribution in only four of his last 22 appearances.

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Goncalo Ramos, Christian Pulisic and Diego Moreira of AC Milan

Rabiot and Ramos leave the owner wanting more

Although Rabiot scored Milan’s only goal, he reportedly failed to satisfy Cardinale completely. La Gazzetta dello Sport cited concerns about the French midfielder’s possession losses and inconsistent influence beyond his decisive finish.

Ramos also remains a concern after arriving as one of Milan’s most expensive summer signings. Despite scoring three goals in three starts for Portugal during the international break, the striker struggled to reproduce that form against Sassuolo, leaving his Milan tally at one goal in seven appearances, according to the supplied report.

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The main issue appears to be his positioning. Ramos frequently drops deep to get involved in the build-up, leaving Milan without a consistent presence near the opposition goal and making it harder for his teammates to find him in dangerous areas.