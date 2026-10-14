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Why is Khvicha Kvaratskhelia not starting for PSG vs Manchester City in 2026-27 UEFA Champions League?

Gianni Taina

By Gianni Taina

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Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Paris Saint-Germain.
© Getty ImagesKhvicha Kvaratskhelia of Paris Saint-Germain.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is on the bench for Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League clash against Manchester City at the Etihad. Luis Enrique has made a surprise call in the front three, giving Maghnes Akliouche the start and keeping the Georgian winger among the substitutes.

The decision is tactical rather than a fitness issue. Kvaratskhelia is not listed among PSG’s injury concerns, and the only fitness worry in the squad is Senny Mayulu, who is nursing a dead leg.

Kvaratskhelia’s season has also been slower than the standard he set in Paris. His last major goal came in the UEFA Super Cup win over Aston Villa, and he has yet to produce the form that carried PSG through last season’s Champions League run, when he finished with 10 goals and six assists in 16 appearances.

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With Ousmane Dembélé and Nuno Mendes back and a trip to face Erling Haaland and Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is facing his former club for the first time, Luis Enrique opted for fresh legs and more midfield control. Kvaratskhelia remains a key option off the bench, and the manager has shown he will use him as the match demands.

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Lineups confirmed

Luis Enrique makes three notable changes to the PSG side, benching Kvaratskhelia, João Neves and Ferran Torres. Maghnes Akliouche gets the nod on the wing and Warren Zaïre-Emery joins Vitinha and Fabián Ruiz in midfield.

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How to watch Manchester City vs PSG match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain confirmed lineup: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Zaïre-Emery, Fabián Ruiz; Akliouche, Dembélé, Doué.

Enzo Maresca has a full squad to choose from, and Jérémy Doku returns to the XI after his impact off the bench in the 3-0 win at Liverpool. Abdukodir Khusanov starts at right back and Josko Gvardiol is at left back, while Phil Foden, available again after a three-match domestic ban, begins on the bench.

Manchester City confirmed lineup: Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Guéhi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Fernández; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland.

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