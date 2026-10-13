How to watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Galatasaray vs Barcelona on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Galatasaray vs Barcelona WHAT Champions League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, October 13, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, DAZN USA STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Galatasaray host Barcelona at their stadium on Tuesday, October 13, in the 2026-27 Champions League. The Turkish side come into the match off a 3-1 win over Kasımpaşa on October 9, following a 3-3 draw with Pendik on October 2 and a 0-4 loss to Trabzonspor on September 19.

Barcelona arrive in Istanbul on a three-game winning streak, having beaten Getafe 3-0 on October 10 after a 3-1 win over Sevilla on September 19 and a 7-2 win over Santander on September 16.

Galatasaray vs Barcelona record

These two sides have met 10 times, with Barcelona winning 6 of those meetings, Galatasaray winning 1 and 3 ending in draws. The most recent meetings came in 2022, when Barcelona won 2-1 at Galatasaray on March 17 after a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture in Barcelona on March 10. Earlier meetings date back to a 1993 encounter that ended 0-0 in Istanbul.

Match Score Date Competition Galatasaray vs. Barcelona 1-2 March 17, 2022 UEFA Europa League Barcelona vs. Galatasaray 0-0 March 10, 2022 UEFA Europa League Barcelona vs. Galatasaray 3-1 November 13, 2002 UEFA Champions League Galatasaray vs. Barcelona 0-2 September 24, 2002 UEFA Champions League Galatasaray vs. Barcelona 0-1 March 19, 2002 UEFA Champions League Barcelona vs. Galatasaray 2-2 December 5, 2001 UEFA Champions League Galatasaray vs. Barcelona 2-1 November 23, 1994 UEFA Champions League Barcelona vs. Galatasaray 2-1 September 14, 1994 UEFA Champions League Barcelona vs. Galatasaray 3-0 March 30, 1994 UEFA Champions League Galatasaray vs. Barcelona 0-0 November 24, 1993 UEFA Champions League

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2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 PSG 1 +5 3 2 Bayern Munich 1 +5 3 3 Barcelona 1 +4 3 4 Manchester United 1 +4 3 5 Como 1907 1 +3 3 6 Sporting 1 +2 3 7 Stuttgart 1 +2 3 8 Manchester City 1 +2 3 9 Lens 1 +1 3 10 Dortmund 1 +1 3 11 Real Betis 1 +1 3 12 Aston Villa 1 +1 3 13 Liverpool 1 +1 3 14 Real Madrid 1 +1 3 15 Arsenal 1 +1 3 16 AEK Athens 1 +1 3 17 Fenerbahce 1 +0 1 18 Roma 1 +0 1 19 PSV 1 +0 1 20 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 +0 1 21 Slavia Praha 1 -1 0 22 Villarreal 1 -1 0 23 Lille 1 -1 0 24 Club Brugge 1 -1 0 25 Atletico Madrid 1 -1 0 26 Inter Milan 1 -1 0 27 Napoli 1 -1 0 28 LASK 1 -1 0 29 Galatasaray 1 -2 0 30 Viking 1 -2 0 31 Porto 1 -2 0 32 RB Leipzig 1 -3 0 33 Feyenoord 1 -4 0 34 Sabah FK 1 -4 0 35 Slovan Bratislava 1 -5 0 36 Bodo Glimt 1 -5 0

All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games

Game Day Time (ET) Sabah FK vs. Slavia Praha Tuesday, October 13, 2026 12:45 PM Lens vs. Sporting Tuesday, October 13, 2026 12:45 PM Viking vs. Bayern Munich Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Villarreal vs. Napoli Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM RB Leipzig vs. PSV Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Galatasaray vs. Barcelona Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Inter Milan vs. Club Brugge Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Arsenal vs. Lille Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM LASK vs. Liverpool Wednesday, October 14, 2026 12:45 PM Feyenoord vs. Como 1907 Wednesday, October 14, 2026 12:45 PM Real Betis vs. Porto Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs. AEK Athens Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Slovan Bratislava vs. Stuttgart Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Manchester City vs. PSG Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Bodo Glimt vs. Dortmund Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Aston Villa vs. Fenerbahce Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Roma vs. Real Madrid Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

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Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Galatasaray will face Barcelona on Tuesday, October 13, for the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League.

Paramount+, DAZN USA will carry the Galatasaray vs Barcelona game in the United States.

Barcelona lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in 10 meetings.

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