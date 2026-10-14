Man United reportedly set to fine Lisandro Martinez after his club criticism following Champions League loss

Lisandro Martinez could soon face the consequences of speaking out against Manchester United’s hierarchy. After criticizing the club’s direction in two separate interviews following the loss to Atletico Madrid, the Argentine defender is reportedly set to be fined, and his future at Old Trafford is now in doubt.

The controversy started after United’s 2-0 defeat at the Metropolitano in the Champions League, a result that extended the team’s winless run to five matches in all competitions and left them with ten men after Leny Yoro’s sent-off in the 74th minute.

Speaking to Amazon Prime after the game, Martinez called the performance “really poor,” said he expected more investment in the summer and more from technical director Jason Wilcox, and argued that Michael Carrick had not been backed properly.

Shortly afterward, Martinez doubled down in a second interview with CBS Sports, where he spoke with United legend Peter Schmeichel. The defender questioned the strength of the squad, saying: “For me, we do not have the best squad at the moment compared to other top teams”.

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He also called for more ambition, insisting that “we need to talk more about winning the Champions League and the Premier League,” and made it clear he has no plans to stay quiet: “I will not close my mouth”.

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Now, the club appears ready to respond. Fabrizio Romano reports that United are set to sanction Martinez, and The Athletic adds that club sources consider it inevitable that he will be fined for his comments about senior figures. His chances of staying beyond this season are described as remote, with his contract expiring in the summer.

Manchester United legends criticize Martinez

Martínez’s outburst did not go unnoticed among former United players. Wayne Rooney, the club’s all-time top scorer, called the interview “disrespectful to his teammates” while speaking to Amazon Prime, arguing that saying the squad is not good enough undermines a dressing room full of young players looking for guidance.

Rio Ferdinand also questioned the way the message was delivered. On his YouTube channel, he said he would have preferred Martínez to speak with his teammates first, instead of having them hear it through the media.

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The former defender warned that situations like this rarely end well for the player involved, pointing to Roy Keane, who left days after speaking out publicly, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who criticized the club before his departure.

With the criticism growing from every angle, Martinez now faces a difficult road at Old Trafford. Manchester United are expected to discipline him and the pressure on Michael Carrick’s side is rising after a winless run of five matches. The next test will come on October 18, when United visit Leeds United in the Premier League, and all eyes will be on how Martínez and the club handle the fallout.