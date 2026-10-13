How to watch Inter Milan vs Club Brugge match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 UEFA Champions League

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Inter Milan vs Club Brugge on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Inter Milan vs Club Brugge WHAT Champions League WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Tuesday, October 13, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, ViX STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Inter Milan host Club Brugge on Tuesday, October 13 in the 2026-27 Champions League. Inter come into the match in good form, having beaten Parma 3-0 last Saturday. That win followed a 2-2 draw with Roma on September 19 and a 5-3 victory over Udinese on September 14.

Club Brugge arrive unbeaten in their last three outings. The Belgian side thrashed La Louvière 4-1 on October 10, a result that followed a 3-0 win over Genk on September 20 and a 3-1 win against Antwerp on September 13. Three straight wins have the visitors building momentum heading into Milan.

Inter Milan vs Club Brugge record

Both sides enter this Champions League group matchup unbeaten in their last several outings, with plenty on the line in the race for points. Inter Milan will look to build on their recent scoring form at home, while Club Brugge aim to carry their perfect run on the road into Italy. The result could shape how each club approaches the rest of their group stage campaign.

2026-27 UEFA Champions League standings

# Team P GD Pts 1 PSG 1 +5 3 2 Bayern Munich 1 +5 3 3 Barcelona 1 +4 3 4 Manchester United 1 +4 3 5 Como 1907 1 +3 3 6 Sporting 1 +2 3 7 Stuttgart 1 +2 3 8 Manchester City 1 +2 3 9 Lens 1 +1 3 10 Dortmund 1 +1 3 11 Real Betis 1 +1 3 12 Aston Villa 1 +1 3 13 Liverpool 1 +1 3 14 Real Madrid 1 +1 3 15 Arsenal 1 +1 3 16 AEK Athens 1 +1 3 17 Fenerbahce 1 +0 1 18 Roma 1 +0 1 19 PSV 1 +0 1 20 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 +0 1 21 Slavia Praha 1 -1 0 22 Villarreal 1 -1 0 23 Lille 1 -1 0 24 Club Brugge 1 -1 0 25 Atletico Madrid 1 -1 0 26 Inter Milan 1 -1 0 27 Napoli 1 -1 0 28 LASK 1 -1 0 29 Galatasaray 1 -2 0 30 Viking 1 -2 0 31 Porto 1 -2 0 32 RB Leipzig 1 -3 0 33 Feyenoord 1 -4 0 34 Sabah FK 1 -4 0 35 Slovan Bratislava 1 -5 0 36 Bodo Glimt 1 -5 0

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All upcoming 2026-27 UEFA Champions League games

Game Day Time (ET) Sabah FK vs. Slavia Praha Tuesday, October 13, 2026 12:45 PM Lens vs. Sporting Tuesday, October 13, 2026 12:45 PM Viking vs. Bayern Munich Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Villarreal vs. Napoli Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM RB Leipzig vs. PSV Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Galatasaray vs. Barcelona Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Inter Milan vs. Club Brugge Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Atletico Madrid vs. Manchester United Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM Arsenal vs. Lille Tuesday, October 13, 2026 3:00 PM LASK vs. Liverpool Wednesday, October 14, 2026 12:45 PM Feyenoord vs. Como 1907 Wednesday, October 14, 2026 12:45 PM Real Betis vs. Porto Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs. AEK Athens Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Slovan Bratislava vs. Stuttgart Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Manchester City vs. PSG Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Bodo Glimt vs. Dortmund Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Aston Villa vs. Fenerbahce Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM Roma vs. Real Madrid Wednesday, October 14, 2026 3:00 PM

More details on how to watch Paramount+ gives fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer games (and other content).

Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; English Football League; Carabao Cup; NWSL; and more.

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Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.

Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary