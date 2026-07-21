How many people watched the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina in the United States?

The most anticipated match of the 2026 World Cup was the final, which Spain won over Argentina, with an audience that matched expectations.

With the English-language audience just released by FOX, it became clear that the final was the most-watched match of the competition with a record 61.5 million viewers.

This number was divided between 38.9 million viewers who watched the English-language broadcast with a peak of 51.7 million viewers, making it the most-watched match ever in the country, and 22.6 million viewers who watched the Spanish-language broadcast on Telemundo and Peacock.

Audience in other countries

The biggest match in soccer once again attracted massive audiences around the world. In Spain, it became the most-watched match in the country’s history, even surpassing the final in 2010, with an average audience of 15.7 million viewers according to Barlovento Comunicación.

Lautaro Martínez scored the winning goal against England (Elsa/Getty Images)

In the United Kingdom, the final was watched by 19.2 million viewers. With England no longer in the tournament, it could not surpass the semifinal against Argentina, which drew 24 million viewers.

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Italy once again proved they are still a soccer nation even after missing the last three editions, recording an average audience of 12.5 million viewers. The matchup may also have been influenced by many fans hoping Spain would win, as an Argentina victory would have tied Italy’s four titles.

Audience in Canada

It is clear the sport still has room to grow in Canada, even after the national team’s best-ever World Cup campaign. Canada won its first World Cup match and then its first knockout match against South Africa before losing to Morocco in the Round of 16. Despite that run, the final averaged 6.4 million viewers.