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Lionel Messi to miss reunion with Robert Lewandowski in Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire MLS clash

Dante Gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

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Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami and Robert Lewandowski #9 of Chicago Fire FC.
© Megan Briggs & Jayden Mack/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami and Robert Lewandowski #9 of Chicago Fire FC.

Lionel Messi’s 2026 World Cup campaign ended in agonizing fashion following another heartbreaking final loss. As Inter Miami prepares to resume MLS regular-season play Wednesday against the Chicago Fire, fans eager for an iconic showdown between Robert Lewandowski and the Argentine legend will have to wait a little longer.

Inter Miami hosts the Fire at Nu Stadium on Wednesday, July 22, but will do so without Messi or fellow Argentine star Rodrigo De Paul on the matchday roster. Neither player took part in Tuesday’s training session, as Messi was granted permission to fly home to Rosario for a extended post-World Cup breather.

When asked by Miami Herald reporter Michelle Kaufman about the timeline for Messi and De Paul’s return, head coach Guillermo Hoyos offered a clear update: “The World Cup ended just hours ago, and what they need most right now is to rest, to be with their loved ones back home and try to make the most of all this.”

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The Inter Miami skipper expanded on the emotional weight the duo carry following their tight loss to Spain. “I think, this tidal wave surrounding Argentine football, because yesterday the Obelisk was (celebrating) like Argentina had been crowned champions. And that is truly wonderful, so they will take whatever time they need to take,” he added.

Lionel Messi of Argentina and Robert Lewandowski of Poland during the 2022 World Cup.

Lionel Messi of Argentina and Robert Lewandowski of Poland during the 2022 World Cup.

Meanwhile, Robert Lewandowski recently finalized his move to the Chicago Fire after a storied European career capped by four seasons at FC Barcelona. Lewandowski’s official MLS debut was initially expected in a rescheduled fixture against Thomas Muller and the Vancouver Whitecaps, but he will now make his Fire debut in Miami, just without Messi sharing the pitch.

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Messi and Lewandowski share a dramatic personal history, highlighted by lingering tension following the 2021 Ballon d’Or dispute and an intense on-field exchange during the 2022 World Cup group stage. Wednesday would have marked their first head-to-head meeting since that match in Qatar, but that rivalry will remain on hold until Chicago hosts the Herons on September 9.

When will Messi and De Paul return to Inter Miami?

With the international window closed, MLS clubs are ramping back up for crucial domestic fixtures before turning their attention to the 2026 Leagues Cup. Naturally, the biggest question around South Florida centers on when Inter Miami’s primary stars will rejoin the squad.

Pressed on whether the duo would feature in the group stage of the Leagues Cup, Hoyos remained noncommittal, offering a simple: “We’ll see. We’ll see.” Reports from ESPN indicate that Messi is expected to report back in late July or early August, with the club targeting the August 5 Leagues Cup opener against Mexican side Atlético San Luis at Nu Stadium for his potential return.

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