How to watch United States U17 vs Burkina Faso U17 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U17 World Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch United States U17 vs Burkina Faso U17 on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO United States U17 vs Burkina Faso U17 WHAT 2025 U17 World Cup WHEN 10:15am ET / 7:15am PT • Wednesday, November 5, 2025 WHERE Fubo, Peacock Premium, Universo, Telemundo, Amazon Prime Video, FOX One and Fox Sports 2 STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Two fast-improving national teams are ready to make a statement in their first-ever tournament appearance. The United States enters with growing confidence after years of steady progress, powered by a new generation of players that has turned them into genuine challengers to Mexico’s long-standing regional dominance.

On the other side, Burkina Faso has built a reputation as one of Africa’s most competitive squads, combining resilience and youthful energy in pursuit of a breakthrough moment on the world stage. With both sides hungry to showcase their evolution, fans won’t want to miss this matchup as two ambitious programs collide in a battle to announce their arrival among soccer’s elite.

More details on how to watch With With Fubo , you can watch United States U17 vs Burkina Faso U17 and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

