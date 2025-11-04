Lionel Messi suffers huge setback as Argentina star teammate reportedly set to miss November friendly

Lionel Messi is set to feature for Argentina one last time in 2025 before the team begins full preparations for the 2026 World Cup. However, with less than two weeks before the November international window, Messi has reportedly been dealt a major setback, as one of his star teammates in the national team is expected to miss the upcoming friendly.

With the 2026 World Cup just eight months away, 28 national teams have already booked their place, leaving 20 spots still up for grabs. While confederations such as UEFA and CONCACAF continue their qualifying campaigns, the Argentine Football Association has scheduled just one friendly during the November break against Angola, and one World Cup winner will not be part of the squad.

According to Argentine outlet TyC Sports, Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez will not join the national team for the match against Angola. The report states that head coach Lionel Scaloni spoke directly with the Aston Villa goalkeeper and decided to rest him for this window.

The reasoning behind Scaloni’s decision is to give other goalkeepers an opportunity to earn minutes between the posts. Martínez has been a key figure in Argentina’s recent triumphs, and with his spot in the squad firmly secured, the coaching staff intends to use this friendly to evaluate additional options.

The Argentine delegation will first travel to Alicante, Spain, for training sessions ahead of the match. They will then fly to Luanda, Angola’s capital, where they’ll face the host nation on November 14 as part of the celebrations for the African country’s 50th Independence anniversary.

Scaloni to give chances to alternative players

While Messi’s participation was reportedly one of the conditions for organizing the friendly against Angola, Scaloni is expected to rotate heavily and give several fringe players a chance to impress ahead of next summer’s tournament. With Martínez absent, the goalkeeper position will see fresh competition.

The leading candidate to replace Dibu is Walter Benítez of Crystal Palace, who has featured twice in the EFL Cup this season. Gerónimo Rulli is also an option, while uncertainty remains over the third goalkeeper spot. Facundo Cambeses, who debuted in Argentina’s last friendly against Puerto Rico, could return, though Scaloni may also look to test another name.