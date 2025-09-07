Trending topics:
Kylian Mbappé speaks on Ballon d’Or and Chooses Between Dembélé and Lamine Yamal

By Francisco Quatrin

The 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony on September 22 in Paris is set to spotlight the rivalry between Madrid, Barça, and their rising stars.
The countdown is on: in just two weeks, the Ballon d’Or 2025 will be awarded at the prestigious Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on Monday, September 22. With voting already closed and results sealed by France Football, anticipation is mounting. At the center of the conversation is Kylian Mbappé, who has publicly voiced his support for Ousmane Dembélé, while fellow Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal also emerges as a top contender

Amid the speculation, Mbappé, the new No. 10 at Real Madrid, has openly thrown his support behind his teammate Dembélé. Speaking on the French television program Telefoot, Mbappé avoided fueling rivalry by refusing to comment directly on Lamine Yamal, saying:

“He’s a Barça player, and we cannot say anything. Dembélé has deserved it from the start, and I’ve given him my support. I also hope Hakimi is placed high in the rankings.”

Mbappé’s words reflect both loyalty and caution. By supporting Dembélé, he not only backs a close friend and club colleague but also avoids controversy at Madrid regarding praise for a Barcelona player.

Ballon d’Or politics are nothing new

The tension between Real Madrid and Barcelona has often spilled into the Ballon d’Or debate. Even legends like Alfredo Di Stéfano faced this dynamic. In 2011, he admitted: “Messi is the best in the world, his football is spectacular, and he’s an example of professionalism.” But just two years later, when Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were neck and neck for the prize, Di Stéfano changed his tune: “Messi is great, but not at Cristiano’s level. My vote would be for Cristiano. You always have to support your own, even if you don’t say it out loud.”

That same “support your own” mentality now seems to apply to Mbappé as well, who has joined Real Madrid in 2025 and is already navigating the club’s political and cultural expectations.

Young voices and shifting perspectives

Interestingly, younger Real Madrid figures like Franco Mastantuono have shown they’re less bound by tradition. Recently, the Argentine midfielder called Lionel Messi the best player ever, even above the legends of Madrid’s past. This generational shift highlights how Messi’s impact continues to transcend club rivalries, even as the Ballon d’Or race turns toward new stars like Dembélé and Yamal.

