Here are all of the details of where you can watch Toluca vs Monterrey on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Toluca vs Monterrey
|WHAT
|Liga MX
|WHEN
|8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT • Saturday, January 18, 2025
|WHERE
|DirecTV Stream, TUDN, Univision, ViX
|STREAM
|FREE TRIAL
More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream
With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Toluca vs Monterrey and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
How to watch anywhere with VPNIf you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Useful links
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels With Sports & News
- Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
- Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
The New Home of MLS
- Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
- Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
- Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
- Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
2,000+ soccer games per year
- Price: $7.99/mo
- Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
- Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
- Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Loading...