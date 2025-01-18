Manchester City is reportedly gearing up for a significant overhaul as the club grapples with underwhelming performances in both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League this season. This transitional phase could see Pep Guardiola lose two pivotal players who helped secure the coveted Champions League trophy in the 2022-23 season.

The Citizens’ leadership has already taken steps to secure the team’s future, starting with an extension for Guardiola, who is now tied to the club until June 2027. Additionally, the club secured star striker Erling Haaland with a long-term contract running until 2034. As part of this reshaping, moving on from veteran players seems to be the next strategic step.

According to GiveMeSport, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan, both instrumental during City’s golden years, are now being considered for departure. With their combined weekly wages reportedly around £630,000, the club is exploring options to refresh its roster.

Both players have been central to Manchester City’s success over the past decade, contributing to numerous Premier League titles and the Champions League triumph. However, with De Bruyne at 33 and Gundogan at 34, their roles at the club have diminished, and their contracts are set to expire at the end of the season.

De Bruyne and Gundogan: Departure destinations

At the start of the season, De Bruyne was expected to sign a new deal with Manchester City, but his recurring injuries and declining impact in the first team have shifted the narrative for the executives.

In his case, the Belgian playmaker has been heavily linked with MLS newcomer San Diego FC. Reports suggest that preliminary talks have taken place and have been promising, but no formal offer has been made yet.

On the other hand, Gundogan rejoined Manchester City this season after a one-year stint with FC Barcelona. Though he signed a one-year contract with an option for a second, his performance—two goals and one assist in 27 matches—has failed to meet expectations. His reduced influence could pave the way for retirement or a role within Guardiola’s coaching staff.

Guardiola has expressed immense admiration for Gundogan’s intelligence and leadership. “Ilkay didn’t talk much, but when he did, everyone listened, including me as the coach. He was clear and direct. He’s a very intelligent player, one of the smartest I’ve ever coached. He was the key to our success,” Guardiola said in an interview with Stern magazine last year.