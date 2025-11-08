How to watch Toluca vs Club America the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 Liga MX Apertura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Toluca vs Club America on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Toluca vs Club America WHAT Liga MX WHEN 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT • Saturday, November 8, 2025 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Amazon Prime Video, ViX STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

Toluca and Club America are gearing up for a dramatic regular-season finale with major title implications on the line. Locked at 34 points apiece and trailing Cruz Azul by just one, both sides know that victory could propel them to the summit if the leaders stumble.

With so much at stake and two of Liga MX’s powerhouses colliding, this matchup promises intensity, drama, and top-tier soccer. Don’t miss the action as these giants battle for a potential first-place finish and momentum heading into the postseason.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Toluca vs Club America and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

