How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Club America match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Pumas UNAM vs Club America on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Pumas UNAM vs Club America WHAT Liga MX WHEN 10:10pm ET / 7:10pm PT • Saturday, November 7, 2026 WHERE Paramount+, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Pumas UNAM host Club America on Saturday, November 7, in the 2026 Liga MX Apertura looking to build on a win. Pumas beat Puebla 2-1 on October 31, a result that followed a 1-1 draw with Tigres and a 0-2 loss to Santos Laguna. That stretch shows a team capable of bouncing back quickly after a setback. With the derby on deck, Pumas will want to use that home win as a springboard against their biggest rival.

Club America arrive off a 2-2 draw with Toluca on November 1, their second straight draw after sharing points 1-1 with Tijuana de Caliente on October 29. Before that run, they lost 1-2 to Pachuca on October 26. America have not won in their last three outings and will see this derby as a chance to reset. A result at Pumas would go a long way toward settling their recent form.

Pumas UNAM vs Club America: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Pumas UNAM vs. Club America 3-3 May 11, 2026 Liga MX Club America vs. Pumas UNAM 3-3 May 3, 2026 Liga MX Pumas UNAM vs. Club America 1-0 March 22, 2026 Liga MX Club America vs. Pumas UNAM 4-1 September 28, 2025 Liga MX Pumas UNAM vs. Club America 0-2 February 23, 2025 Liga MX Club America vs. Pumas UNAM 0-1 September 30, 2024 Liga MX Pumas UNAM vs. Club America 2-1 April 21, 2024 Liga MX Club America vs. Pumas UNAM 1-0 October 1, 2023 Liga MX Club America vs. Pumas UNAM 1-1 April 23, 2023 Liga MX Club America vs. Pumas UNAM 0-2 December 24, 2022 Copa por México

2026 Liga MX Apertura standings before Matchday 16

# Team P GD Pts 1 Club America 15 +15 29 2 Chivas 15 +11 29 3 Cruz Azul 15 +10 29 4 Atlas 15 +0 27 5 Santos Laguna 16 +3 25 6 Toluca 15 +10 24 7 Tijuana 16 +3 22 8 Leon 15 +2 22 9 Monterrey 14 +5 21 10 Pumas UNAM 15 -2 20 11 Queretaro 14 -3 20 12 Pachuca 15 +6 19 13 San Luis 16 -5 19 14 Puebla 15 -6 16 15 Tigres 15 -7 15 16 Atlante 16 -10 14 17 Necaxa 16 -11 13 18 Juarez 16 -21 11

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All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games

Game Day Time (ET) Necaxa vs. Tijuana Friday, November 6, 2026 8:00 PM San Luis vs. Juarez Friday, November 6, 2026 8:00 PM Atlante vs. Santos Laguna Friday, November 6, 2026 10:00 PM Atlas vs. Pachuca Saturday, November 7, 2026 6:00 PM Tigres vs. Cruz Azul Saturday, November 7, 2026 8:00 PM Toluca vs. Monterrey Saturday, November 7, 2026 8:00 PM Pumas UNAM vs. Club America Saturday, November 7, 2026 10:10 PM Queretaro vs. Puebla Sunday, November 8, 2026 7:00 PM Leon vs. Chivas Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:10 PM

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Pumas UNAM vs Club America and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

Pumas UNAM will face Club America on Saturday, November 7, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.

Paramount+, TUDN USA will carry the Pumas UNAM vs Club America game in the United States.

Pumas UNAM lead the head-to-head with 4 wins in their last 10 meetings.

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