How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Club America match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Apertura

|WHO
|Pumas UNAM vs Club America
|WHAT
|Liga MX
|WHEN
|10:10pm ET / 7:10pm PT • Saturday, November 7, 2026
|WHERE
|Paramount+, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX, CBS Sports Golazo
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Pumas UNAM vs Club America: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Pumas UNAM vs. Club America
|3-3
|May 11, 2026
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Pumas UNAM
|3-3
|May 3, 2026
|Liga MX
|Pumas UNAM vs. Club America
|1-0
|March 22, 2026
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Pumas UNAM
|4-1
|September 28, 2025
|Liga MX
|Pumas UNAM vs. Club America
|0-2
|February 23, 2025
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Pumas UNAM
|0-1
|September 30, 2024
|Liga MX
|Pumas UNAM vs. Club America
|2-1
|April 21, 2024
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Pumas UNAM
|1-0
|October 1, 2023
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Pumas UNAM
|1-1
|April 23, 2023
|Liga MX
|Club America vs. Pumas UNAM
|0-2
|December 24, 2022
|Copa por México
2026 Liga MX Apertura standings before Matchday 16
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Club America
|15
|+15
|29
|2
|Chivas
|15
|+11
|29
|3
|Cruz Azul
|15
|+10
|29
|4
|Atlas
|15
|+0
|27
|5
|Santos Laguna
|16
|+3
|25
|6
|Toluca
|15
|+10
|24
|7
|Tijuana
|16
|+3
|22
|8
|Leon
|15
|+2
|22
|9
|Monterrey
|14
|+5
|21
|10
|Pumas UNAM
|15
|-2
|20
|11
|Queretaro
|14
|-3
|20
|12
|Pachuca
|15
|+6
|19
|13
|San Luis
|16
|-5
|19
|14
|Puebla
|15
|-6
|16
|15
|Tigres
|15
|-7
|15
|16
|Atlante
|16
|-10
|14
|17
|Necaxa
|16
|-11
|13
|18
|Juarez
|16
|-21
|11
All upcoming 2026 Liga MX Apertura games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Necaxa vs. Tijuana
|Friday, November 6, 2026
|8:00 PM
|San Luis vs. Juarez
|Friday, November 6, 2026
|8:00 PM
|Atlante vs. Santos Laguna
|Friday, November 6, 2026
|10:00 PM
|Atlas vs. Pachuca
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|6:00 PM
|Tigres vs. Cruz Azul
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|8:00 PM
|Toluca vs. Monterrey
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|8:00 PM
|Pumas UNAM vs. Club America
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|10:10 PM
|Queretaro vs. Puebla
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|7:00 PM
|Leon vs. Chivas
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|9:10 PM
More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream
With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Pumas UNAM vs Club America and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full DirecTV Stream soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Pumas UNAM will face Club America on Saturday, November 7, for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura.
- Paramount+, TUDN USA will carry the Pumas UNAM vs Club America game in the United States.
- Pumas UNAM lead the head-to-head with 4 wins in their last 10 meetings.