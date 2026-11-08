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How to watch Sunderland vs Chelsea match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

World Soccer Talk

By World Soccer Talk

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Morgan Rogers of Chelsea
© AlamyMorgan Rogers of Chelsea
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Sunderland vs Chelsea on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Sunderland vs Chelsea
WHAT Premier League
WHEN 9:00am ET / 6:00am PT • Sunday, November 8, 2026
WHERE Fubo, USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Sunderland come into this one on a rough stretch, having lost 0-2 to Dinamo Zagreb on November 5 and fallen 1-3 to Coventry just days before that on October 31. There was a bright spot in between, a 3-2 win over Brentford on October 28, but the two defeats either side of it have taken some shine off that result. The Zagreb loss in particular suggests fatigue or thin squad depth may be creeping in. Sunderland will need a response in front of their own fans if they want to arrest the slide before Chelsea arrive.
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Chelsea arrive in better form, backed by a 2-0 win over Man Utd on October 31 that followed a 1-1 draw with Liverpool on October 28. Before that, they were beaten 0-2 by Spurs on October 24, so the win over Man Utd looks like a timely correction after a mixed run against tougher opposition. Taking a point off Liverpool and then beating Man Utd shows Chelsea can compete with the division’s upper tier. That momentum gives them a real chance to extend their good form away from home this weekend.

Sunderland vs Chelsea: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition
Sunderland vs. Chelsea 2-1 May 24, 2026 Premier League
Chelsea vs. Sunderland 1-2 October 25, 2025 Premier League
Chelsea vs. Sunderland 5-1 May 21, 2017 Premier League
Sunderland vs. Chelsea 0-1 December 14, 2016 Premier League
Sunderland vs. Chelsea 3-2 May 7, 2016 Premier League
Chelsea vs. Sunderland 3-1 December 19, 2015 Premier League
Chelsea vs. Sunderland 3-1 May 24, 2015 Premier League
Sunderland vs. Chelsea 0-0 November 29, 2014 Premier League
Chelsea vs. Sunderland 1-2 April 19, 2014 Premier League
Sunderland vs. Chelsea 2-1 December 17, 2013 League Cup

2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 10

# Team P GD Pts
1 Arsenal 10 +10 27
2 Manchester City 10 +8 21
3 Brighton 9 +17 19
4 Chelsea 9 +4 16
5 Everton 10 +2 16
6 Liverpool 9 +2 15
7 Brentford 9 +7 14
8 Leeds 10 +2 14
9 Bournemouth 9 +1 12
10 Tottenham 10 -1 12
11 Newcastle 10 -3 12
12 Aston Villa 9 -3 12
13 Hull 10 +0 11
14 Ipswich Town 9 -4 11
15 Fulham 10 -2 10
16 Nottingham 10 -4 9
17 Coventry 10 -9 9
18 Manchester United 9 -5 7
19 Crystal Palace 9 -12 7
20 Sunderland 9 -10 5
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All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games

Game Day Time (ET)
Leeds vs. Tottenham Saturday, November 7, 2026 7:30 AM
Fulham vs. Newcastle Saturday, November 7, 2026 10:00 AM
Arsenal vs. Hull Saturday, November 7, 2026 10:00 AM
Nottingham vs. Manchester City Saturday, November 7, 2026 12:30 PM
Sunderland vs. Chelsea Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM
Ipswich Town vs. Bournemouth Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM
Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM
Brighton vs. Brentford Sunday, November 8, 2026 9:00 AM
Manchester United vs. Aston Villa Sunday, November 8, 2026 11:30 AM

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Sunderland vs Chelsea and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary

  • Sunderland will face Chelsea on Sunday, November 8, for the 2026-27 Premier League.
  • Fubo, USA Network will carry the Sunderland vs Chelsea game in the United States.
  • Sunderland lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in their last 10 meetings.
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EDITORS’ PICKS
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