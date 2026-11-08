How to watch Sunderland vs Chelsea match in the USA: Live stream and TV for 2026-27 Premier League

|WHO
|Sunderland vs Chelsea
|WHAT
|Premier League
|WHEN
|9:00am ET / 6:00am PT • Sunday, November 8, 2026
|WHERE
|Fubo, USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Sunderland vs Chelsea: last 10 meetings
|Match
|Score
|Date
|Competition
|Sunderland vs. Chelsea
|2-1
|May 24, 2026
|Premier League
|Chelsea vs. Sunderland
|1-2
|October 25, 2025
|Premier League
|Chelsea vs. Sunderland
|5-1
|May 21, 2017
|Premier League
|Sunderland vs. Chelsea
|0-1
|December 14, 2016
|Premier League
|Sunderland vs. Chelsea
|3-2
|May 7, 2016
|Premier League
|Chelsea vs. Sunderland
|3-1
|December 19, 2015
|Premier League
|Chelsea vs. Sunderland
|3-1
|May 24, 2015
|Premier League
|Sunderland vs. Chelsea
|0-0
|November 29, 2014
|Premier League
|Chelsea vs. Sunderland
|1-2
|April 19, 2014
|Premier League
|Sunderland vs. Chelsea
|2-1
|December 17, 2013
|League Cup
2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 10
|#
|Team
|P
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal
|10
|+10
|27
|2
|Manchester City
|10
|+8
|21
|3
|Brighton
|9
|+17
|19
|4
|Chelsea
|9
|+4
|16
|5
|Everton
|10
|+2
|16
|6
|Liverpool
|9
|+2
|15
|7
|Brentford
|9
|+7
|14
|8
|Leeds
|10
|+2
|14
|9
|Bournemouth
|9
|+1
|12
|10
|Tottenham
|10
|-1
|12
|11
|Newcastle
|10
|-3
|12
|12
|Aston Villa
|9
|-3
|12
|13
|Hull
|10
|+0
|11
|14
|Ipswich Town
|9
|-4
|11
|15
|Fulham
|10
|-2
|10
|16
|Nottingham
|10
|-4
|9
|17
|Coventry
|10
|-9
|9
|18
|Manchester United
|9
|-5
|7
|19
|Crystal Palace
|9
|-12
|7
|20
|Sunderland
|9
|-10
|5
All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games
|Game
|Day
|Time (ET)
|Leeds vs. Tottenham
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|7:30 AM
|Fulham vs. Newcastle
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Arsenal vs. Hull
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|10:00 AM
|Nottingham vs. Manchester City
|Saturday, November 7, 2026
|12:30 PM
|Sunderland vs. Chelsea
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Ipswich Town vs. Bournemouth
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Brighton vs. Brentford
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|9:00 AM
|Manchester United vs. Aston Villa
|Sunday, November 8, 2026
|11:30 AM
More details on how to watch
With Fubo, you can watch Sunderland vs Chelsea and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
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How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
Summary
- Sunderland will face Chelsea on Sunday, November 8, for the 2026-27 Premier League.
- Fubo, USA Network will carry the Sunderland vs Chelsea game in the United States.
- Sunderland lead the head-to-head with 5 wins in their last 10 meetings.