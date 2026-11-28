Here are all of the details of where you can watch Everton vs Liverpool on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Everton vs Liverpool WHAT Premier League WHEN 7:00am ET / 4:00am PT • Sunday, November 29, 2026 WHERE Fubo, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Everton host Liverpool on Sunday, November 29 off the back of a difficult week. They lost 0-4 to Brentford on November 23, a result that snapped the momentum built by back-to-back wins over Coventry and Newcastle earlier in the month. Before that collapse, Everton had looked solid, beating Coventry 3-1 on November 6 and edging Newcastle 1-0 on November 2. This derby gives them a chance to respond quickly after the heaviest defeat of their recent stretch.

Liverpool arrive in form, having won their last three games without conceding a goal in two of them. They beat Club Brugge 3-0 on November 25, following a 4-0 win over Manchester United on November 22 and a 3-1 win over Palace on November 8. That run has them scoring freely and defending well, and they will look to carry that form into the derby at Goodison Park.

Everton vs Liverpool: last 10 meetings

Match Score Date Competition Everton vs. Liverpool 1-2 April 19, 2026 Premier League Liverpool vs. Everton 2-1 September 20, 2025 Premier League Liverpool vs. Everton 1-0 April 2, 2025 Premier League Everton vs. Liverpool 2-2 February 12, 2025 Premier League Everton vs. Liverpool 2-0 April 24, 2024 Premier League Liverpool vs. Everton 2-0 October 21, 2023 Premier League Liverpool vs. Everton 2-0 February 13, 2023 Premier League Everton vs. Liverpool 0-0 September 3, 2022 Premier League Liverpool vs. Everton 2-0 April 24, 2022 Premier League Everton vs. Liverpool 1-4 December 1, 2021 Premier League

2026-27 Premier League standings before Matchday 12

# Team P GD Pts 1 Arsenal 11 +10 28 2 Brighton 11 +17 22 3 Manchester City 11 +8 22 4 Liverpool 11 +8 21 5 Brentford 12 +13 20 6 Leeds 12 +8 20 7 Bournemouth 11 +4 18 8 Chelsea 12 -1 16 9 Everton 11 -2 16 10 Tottenham 11 +1 15 11 Aston Villa 12 -3 15 12 Hull 11 +2 14 13 Newcastle 11 -3 13 14 Nottingham 12 -5 12 15 Ipswich Town 12 -7 12 16 Coventry 12 -11 12 17 Fulham 11 -2 11 18 Sunderland 11 -9 9 19 Manchester United 12 -13 8 20 Crystal Palace 11 -15 7

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All upcoming 2026-27 Premier League games

Game Day Time (ET) Manchester United vs. Brentford Saturday, November 28, 2026 10:00 AM Leeds vs. Coventry Saturday, November 28, 2026 10:00 AM Ipswich Town vs. Aston Villa Saturday, November 28, 2026 12:30 PM Everton vs. Liverpool Sunday, November 29, 2026 7:00 AM Sunderland vs. Tottenham Sunday, November 29, 2026 9:05 AM Fulham vs. Bournemouth Sunday, November 29, 2026 9:05 AM Crystal Palace vs. Hull Sunday, November 29, 2026 9:05 AM Brighton vs. Newcastle Sunday, November 29, 2026 9:05 AM Arsenal vs. Manchester City Sunday, November 29, 2026 11:30 AM

More details on how to watch With Fubo, you can watch Everton vs Liverpool and tons more Premier League games with a free trial. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.

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Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Summary