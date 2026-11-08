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Sunderland vs Chelsea: Projected lineups for the 2026-27 Premier League match

World Soccer Talk

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Morgan Rogers of Chelsea
© AlamyMorgan Rogers of Chelsea
Sunderland host Chelsea in a Premier League clash between a side scrapping for points at the bottom end of the table and a side still chasing consistency near the top.
Sunderland come into this match off the back of three winless outings. They lost 1-3 to Coventry on October 31, drew 0-0 with Leeds on October 25, and were beaten 0-2 by Bournemouth on October 18. A home result is badly needed to stop the slide and settle the mood around the Stadium of Light.
Chelsea arrive in better shape after beating Man U 2-0 last Saturday. Before that they lost 0-2 at Tottenham on October 24, though they bounced back from a similar dip when they beat Everton 2-0 on October 17. Another win would keep them firmly in the hunt for the top places.
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Sunderland projected lineup

Régis Le Bris sets Sunderland up in a 4-2-3-1, with Granit Xhaka and Noah Sadiki shielding the back four and Enzo Le Fée given license to link play behind Brian Brobbey. Trai Hume and Reinildo Mandava offer width from full back while Thomas Meunier and Nilson Angulo support the attack from deeper positions. The team is without Habib Diarra, Daniel Ballard, Romaine Mundle and Omar Alderete, which leaves Kevin Danso and Nordi Mukiele as the senior pairing at center back and reduces Le Bris’s options to freshen up midfield or the back line if the game gets stretched.
Sunderland projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Robin Roefs, Trai Hume, Nordi Mukiele, Kevin Danso, Reinildo Mandava, Granit Xhaka, Enzo Le Fée, Noah Sadiki, Thomas Meunier, Brian Brobbey, Nilson Angulo. Coach: Régis Le Bris.

Chelsea projected lineup

Xabi Alonso goes with a 3-4-3 built around Cole Palmer and Estêvão in advanced roles, with Morgan Rogers completing the front three. Roméo Lavia and Pep Chavarría sit in midfield alongside Jordan Henderson, who adds experience in possession, while Pedro Neto provides width down the flank. Chelsea are missing João Pedro, Maxence Lacroix, Emiliano Martínez, Aaron Anselmino, Jorrel Hato, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Reece James, a long absentee list that forces Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill and Josh-Ko Acheampong into the back three and leaves little cover if injuries strike again during the match.
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Chelsea projected starting XI (3-4-3): Mike Penders, Josh-Ko Acheampong, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Pedro Neto, Jordan Henderson, Roméo Lavia, Pep Chavarría, Estêvão, Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer. Coach: Xabi Alonso.
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