How to watch Spain U20 vs Colombia U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Spain U20 vs Colombia U20 on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Spain U20 vs Colombia U20
|WHAT
|2025 U20 World Cup
|WHEN
|4:00pm ET / 1:00pm PT • Saturday, October 11, 2025
|WHERE
|Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Telemundo
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
Spain U20 has battled its way into the World Cup quarterfinals after a turbulent group stage, earning qualification as one of the top third-place teams before tightening up defensively to edge Ukraine 1-0 in the round of 16.
Now, the Spaniards will try to keep their momentum rolling against a surging Colombia U20 squad that dominated its group and cruised past South Africa with another statement performance. With Spain rediscovering its rhythm and Colombia firing on all cylinders, this showdown promises high drama.
More details on how to watch
