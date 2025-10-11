Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Portugal vs Ireland in the World Cup qualifiers

During the October international break, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal could take a major step toward securing qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026. If they manage to earn wins over Ireland and Hungary, they would have a strong chance of locking up their place in next summer’s tournament — regardless of what happens in the remaining November fixtures.

Right now, Roberto Martinez’s side leads Group F standings with 6 points, having won both of its matches during the September international break. Armenia trail with 3 points, while Ireland and Hungary are tied with 1 point each.

Portugal could clinch qualification next Tuesday if they defeat Ireland today and then beat Hungary. However, they would also need Armenia to fail to win either of their two matches against those same opponents, which would make it mathematically impossible for anyone to overtake Portugal in the group.

It’s clear that Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates have the firepower to make that happen. They proved their dominance during the last international break with a 5-0 win over Armenia and a 3-2 victory against Hungary — both on the road — showcasing the team’s immense individual talent, with players like Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, and Joao Felix.

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez.

For Ireland, the situation is entirely different. They began their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-2 home draw against Hungary, followed by a surprising 2-1 loss to Armenia that left them in a difficult spot. They sit at the bottom of the group alongside Hungary, but with a key disadvantage: they’ve yet to face the strongest opponent, Portugal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo drops 10-word retirement clue before Portugal’s 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Al-Nassr star reveals his final target

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal?

Beyond the significance of this matchup between Portugal and Ireland, millions of fans around the world are eager to know whether Cristiano Ronaldo will be in the starting lineup this Saturday. While official confirmation is still pending, the answer appears to be yes.

The 40-year-old striker heads into this October international break in great form, having scored three goals in his last two matches with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. He will now aim to replicate that form at the international level, while also continuing his pursuit to become the all-time leading scorer in World Cup qualifiers.

Portugal projected lineup

For the match against Ireland, coach Roberto Martinez will be without two players due to injury. One is Joao Cancelo, who has been out of action for several weeks with Al Hilal. The other is Joao Neves, ruled out with a left thigh injury suffered with Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League against Atalanta.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Portugal’s projected starting XI: Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Gonçalo Inacio, Nuno Mendes; Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes; Francisco Conceiçao, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pedro Neto.

see also World Cup 2026 Qualifiers TV Schedule in USA

Ireland projected lineup

Head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson faces a dilemma this Saturday. On one hand, his team’s position in the standings leaves them needing a win to stay alive in the race for qualification. On the other hand, an aggressive tactical approach could be too risky against a powerhouse like Portugal.

With that in mind, Ireland’s projected starting lineup is: Caoimhin Kelleher; Jake O’Brien, Dara O’Shea, Nathan Collins; Chiedozie Ogbene, Josh Cullen, Jayson Molumby, Ryan Manning; Jack Taylor, Finn Azaz; Evan Ferguson.

Advertisement