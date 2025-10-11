Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS
Comments

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing? Projected lineups for Portugal vs Ireland in the World Cup qualifiers

alejandro lopez vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.
© Carlos Rodrigues/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

During the October international break, Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal could take a major step toward securing qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026. If they manage to earn wins over Ireland and Hungary, they would have a strong chance of locking up their place in next summer’s tournament — regardless of what happens in the remaining November fixtures.

Right now, Roberto Martinez’s side leads Group F standings with 6 points, having won both of its matches during the September international break. Armenia trail with 3 points, while Ireland and Hungary are tied with 1 point each.

Portugal could clinch qualification next Tuesday if they defeat Ireland today and then beat Hungary. However, they would also need Armenia to fail to win either of their two matches against those same opponents, which would make it mathematically impossible for anyone to overtake Portugal in the group.

It’s clear that Cristiano Ronaldo and his teammates have the firepower to make that happen. They proved their dominance during the last international break with a 5-0 win over Armenia and a 3-2 victory against Hungary — both on the road — showcasing the team’s immense individual talent, with players like Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes, and Joao Felix.

Roberto Martinez Portugal

Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez.

For Ireland, the situation is entirely different. They began their World Cup qualifying campaign with a 2-2 home draw against Hungary, followed by a surprising 2-1 loss to Armenia that left them in a difficult spot. They sit at the bottom of the group alongside Hungary, but with a key disadvantage: they’ve yet to face the strongest opponent, Portugal.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo drops 10-word retirement clue before Portugal’s 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Al-Nassr star reveals his final target

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo drops 10-word retirement clue before Portugal’s 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Al-Nassr star reveals his final target

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Portugal?

Beyond the significance of this matchup between Portugal and Ireland, millions of fans around the world are eager to know whether Cristiano Ronaldo will be in the starting lineup this Saturday. While official confirmation is still pending, the answer appears to be yes.

The 40-year-old striker heads into this October international break in great form, having scored three goals in his last two matches with Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League. He will now aim to replicate that form at the international level, while also continuing his pursuit to become the all-time leading scorer in World Cup qualifiers.

Portugal projected lineup

For the match against Ireland, coach Roberto Martinez will be without two players due to injury. One is Joao Cancelo, who has been out of action for several weeks with Al Hilal. The other is Joao Neves, ruled out with a left thigh injury suffered with Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League against Atalanta.

Advertisement

Portugal’s projected starting XI: Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Ruben Dias, Gonçalo Inacio, Nuno Mendes; Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes; Francisco Conceiçao, Cristiano Ronaldo, Pedro Neto.

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers TV Schedule in USA

see also

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers TV Schedule in USA

Ireland projected lineup

Head coach Heimir Hallgrimsson faces a dilemma this Saturday. On one hand, his team’s position in the standings leaves them needing a win to stay alive in the race for qualification. On the other hand, an aggressive tactical approach could be too risky against a powerhouse like Portugal.

With that in mind, Ireland’s projected starting lineup is: Caoimhin Kelleher; Jake O’Brien, Dara O’Shea, Nathan Collins; Chiedozie Ogbene, Josh Cullen, Jayson Molumby, Ryan Manning; Jack Taylor, Finn Azaz; Evan Ferguson.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Portugal vs Ireland match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

How to watch Portugal vs Ireland match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Portugal will receive Ireland in a Matchday 3 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live through several TV and streaming platforms.

Cristiano Ronaldo shocks Al-Nassr fans with bold admission: Veteran prefers Portugal over club duty ahead of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo shocks Al-Nassr fans with bold admission: Veteran prefers Portugal over club duty ahead of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

After receiving yet another individual honor in his homeland, the Al-Nassr superstar made a statement that has left fans in Saudi Arabia both proud and uneasy.

Cristiano Ronaldo hit hard: Vital Portugal teammate withdraws from October’s 2026 World Cup Qualifiers due to injury

Cristiano Ronaldo hit hard: Vital Portugal teammate withdraws from October’s 2026 World Cup Qualifiers due to injury

Portugal faces a setback in their 2026 World Cup qualifiers as a key midfielder withdraws through injury, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo and the Selecao with a crucial gap ahead of matches against Ireland and Hungary.

How to watch Spain U20 vs Colombia U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

How to watch Spain U20 vs Colombia U20 in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025 U20 World Cup

Spain U20 will face Colombia U20 in the 2025 U20 World Cup quarterfinals. Here’s everything you need to know, including kickoff details and how to watch the match live on TV and streaming services.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo